Affordable ways to improve your living space

At the end of a long working day, you want to have a living space that is comfortable and enjoyable to be in. To improve your living space, you must think about whether you want to create a calming, relaxing place of Zen or if you want a darker living room that has a dark color scheme. A darker color scheme allows you to switch off from the screens and bright daylight you have been exposed to all day.

Liven Up Your Sofa

A new sofa can cost you a small fortune, but you don’t have to invest in a new sofa to improve your living space. You can liven up and revamp a sofa by adding throws or cushions. By adding a variety of different shaped (and sized) cushions, you can add layering and texture to your sofa, and you can turn it into a more comfortable place to relax. If you didn’t want to add throws or cushions, then why not add a sofa cover? You can purchase sofa covers that allow you to change the fabric/material of your sofa and even the color. Sofa covers can be made from a variety of fabrics. Some can be placed over a sofa, while others can have an elasticated band for a snug fit.

Add New Drapes or Window Dressings

Windows are often one of the first places you look in a living space. New drapes can highlight a window and make it into a new focal point. Other window dressings you may want to focus on include net curtains that give you privacy (but allow the light), roller blinds or Roman blinds, and plantation shutters that frame windows. When you are adding window dressings, blinds, or drapes, always think about the color and style you want. To keep window dressings affordable, you can make or purchase window dressings that work with your existing color scheme.

Add and Layer Rugs

Changing the floor in your living room can be a costly expense. Improving how it looks and feels, though, doesn’t have to be such a costly affair. Adding and layering rugs that are different shapes and sizes can work well. Look at incorporating runner rugs or handmade rugs into your living room can add both depth and warmth. When purchasing rugs, always go for high quality where you can. The flooring in your living room needs to be hard-worn and long-lasting. Cheap rugs will often fray, lose their shape and even lose their color.

Introduce New Accessories

You can pick up new photo frames, new trinkets, and new ornaments cheaply, and sometimes you can even pick up new items from local thrift or goodwill stores. You may even want to have a go at upcycling existing accessories. For example, photo frames can be brightened up with a decoupage or by adding mosaics. Creativity is essential when you are looking at improving your living space, but so is having a vision of what you want your space to look and feel like.