Adventure swimmer to speak at free Lunch with the Locals event in Vail

The Town of Vail and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently issued the following press release on next week’s free Lunch with the Locals series in Vail with adventure swimmer Matt Moseley, author of Soul is Waterproof:

The Town of Vail and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District will sponsor another installment in the Lunch with the Locals series at noon Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the Grand View, located on the third level of the Lionshead Welcome Center.

Attendees will enjoy a free lunch while listening to Matt Moseley, Adventure Swimmer and author of Soul is Waterproof, talk about how he uses his expeditions and books to raise awareness about water issues. The presentation will begin with a special introduction from Matt’s coach, World Champion XTERRA Triathlete Josiah Middaugh.

Experts from Eagle River Watershed Council, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and Town of Vail will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help Restore the Gore. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, Watershed Restoration Specialist at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vail.gov.