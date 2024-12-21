85th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo recognized for excellence

Eagle County recently released the following press release on the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo:

The Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) recognized the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo as a top-five finalist for the Medium Rodeo of the Year award for the 2024 rodeo season.

“This nomination is an incredible honor, as we stand out among hundreds of medium-sized rodeos across the U.S.,” said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “Our community is fortunate to have an experienced and dedicated fair and rodeo staff and an enthusiastic and hard-working Eagle County Fair and Rodeo Advisory Council. We are immensely grateful to the volunteers, sponsors, county staff, and attendees who are vital to the success of this event.”



The PRCA is the largest rodeo organization in the world, sanctioning events in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The PRCA Annual Awards Night occurred in Las Vegas on December 4, 2024.



“The Eagle County Fair and Rodeo has been a PRCA-sanctioned event since 1989,” stated Fair and Rodeo Advisory Council Member Ern Mooney Jr. “We take great pride in being a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the organization and its contestants for many years.”



In 2024, the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo achieved record-breaking success, selling out all four event nights with ticket sales totaling $203,192. Sponsorship revenue reached a record high of $281,000. 4-H junior livestock sales were an impressive $893,440. The rodeo was televised all four nights on the Cowboy Channel.