48th Dynafit Vail HillClimb set for July 6

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the 48th Dynafit Vail HillClimb on Vail Mountain on Saturday, July 6:

There ain’t no mountain high enough for you and your friends! Hit the trail with the Vail Recreation District on July 6 for the 48th Dynafit Vail HillClimb, the third race in the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series. Presented by Vail’s Mountain Haus and named the best trail race by Colorado Runner Magazine twice, this iconic event is one you don’t want to miss!

This race tests local, regional and national runners with a 7.6 mile climb from Vail Village to Mid-Vail. The climb will begin at 7 a.m. in Vail Village, next to Vail’s Mountain Haus, and finish at Mid-Vail after ascending over 2,100 vertical feet. Race participants will follow the historic gravel double-track route that has made this race a favorite among trail running enthusiasts. You can view a course map here, and if you’re feeling bold, you can pre-run the course with the digital app!

Racers can pick up their race numbers or register ahead of time on Friday, July 5 from

3 to 6 p.m. at Vail’s Mountain Haus. Race day bib pickup and registration will also be available at Vail’s Mountain Haus adjacent to the Covered Bridge starting at 6 a.m. Due to the early Saturday start, we recommend you pick up your bib or register on Friday afternoon.

While you’re at the registration table, pick up a complimentary BAR from BAR-U-EAT to give yourself some needed energy to climb up the hill! You can also pick up Gondola One tickets for any family and friends that want to watch you finish, free of charge! All spectators may ride the gondola from Vail Village to the finish line at Mid-Vail from 7 to 7:30 a.m only. After 7:30 a.m., they would need to wait until the gondola opens to the public at 9:30 a.m. and purchase a ticket.

After finishing at Mid-Vail, participants can pick up their custom race T-shirt and refuel with

fruit and celebratory Northside Kitchen donuts. The awards ceremony will take place at Mid-Vail with recognition of top participants in each age division. After the awards, stick around for a chance to win raffle prizes from our sponsors (your bib is your raffle ticket)!

Please park in the Vail Village parking structure; parking is free in the summer. Racers then have a very short walk to the race start.

REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/register and save on individual races by registering before

﻿race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual Rates: $38 pre-registration, $45 week-of registration, $55 day-of registration.

Student Rates (ages 13-17): $25 pre-registration, $30 week-of registration, $37 day-of registration.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Following the Vail HillClimb, we return to Vail trails for the 10K & 5K@10,000 Feet on July 20 and the Berry Picker on Aug 3. We then head downvalley for the Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K on Aug. 17 before finishing up the series with the MeadowGold 10K & 5K in Minturn on Sept. 14.

A big thank you to all our amazing sponsors for supporting the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series! The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our title sponsor Dynafit and our presenting series sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. Individual race sponsors include Beck Building, Riverwalk Wine & Spirits, Vail Daily, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, East West Hospitalityand Mountain Haus. Partners also include Capitol Public House, FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, Yeti, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co, West Vail Liquor Mart, Kahtoola, Black Diamond, Ciele Athletics and Alpine Wine & Spirits.