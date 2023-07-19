4 reasons to call a professional plumber

It can be more than tempting to put off carrying out small household maintenance tasks due to a simple lack of money—or indeed, spare time.

However, these lesser frustrations—such as the shower dial refusing to change the temperature of the water or the downstairs lavatory only flushing every other time—can quickly turn into expensive projects if neglected.

With this in mind, here are four good reasons to call a professional plumber to your home.

1. To Prepare Properly for Winter

Depending on whereabouts in the United States you reside, you may well be used to either mild and warmer winters, or harsh weather conditions and regularly destructive storms; and if you experience the latter, then you should contact a plumber when preparing for winter.

A registered and experienced plumber will conduct a thorough walkthrough of your entire home and backyard and identify any areas of improvement, which could include one or more of the following:

Servicing the boiler

Bleeding the radiators

Checking the pipe insulation

Clearing and cleaning the gutters

Lagging the pipes

2. When the Bathtub or Shower Leaks

Prestigious and established plumbing services (such as Beehive Plumbing) are on hand, either for pre-planned plumbing work, or emergencies situations, to help you deal with the aftermath of a leak in the bathroom.

If you arrive home to find the water from a leaky faucet in the bathtub has started to stain the floor and is visible from the room underneath, or else there is an emergency that means your floor is beginning to sag, do not hesitate to call a professional plumber right away.

Even if you are someone who considers themselves to be something of a DIY expert, you actually could be far more of a hinderance than a help, as such incidents require a knowledgeable and experienced professional plumber.

3. If the Outside Walls are Damp

It would be more than understandable—especially if you live in an area whereby it is more often than not raining or even snowing—that you attribute damp walls around your front door to the weather.

This could, of course, be the case, but you should absolutely call a professional plumber to ascertain whether or not there is a blockage in the gutters or another part of the drainage system, which is causing a build-up of excess water.

4. If the Water Pressure is Slow and Small

The fourth and final pertinent reason to call a plumber is when you find that the water pressure in the faucets, sinks, and shower drastically drops.

There are many different causes of low water pressure in a residential property, including the simple fact that your water supplier is currently experiencing a problem, or is in the middle of fixing an issue—in which case there is nothing to worry about.

However, aside from this, a plumber will be able to correctly identify if the water pressure has been affected due to corrosion of the water meter valve, a failing pressure regulator, clogged or broken pipes, leaking pipes, or faulty fitting and fixtures.