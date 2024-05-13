36th annual Summer of Art Tour returns to Beaver Creek this August

Organizers of the 36th Annual Summer of Art Tour in Beaver Creek this August recently issued the following press release:

COLORADO (May 10, 2024) – Jaw-dropping art from across the state and nation are coming to Colorado’s top destination markets this summer. Howard Alan Events (HAE), producer of the nation’s largest juried, outdoor art festivals, brings its popular showcases back to Colorado during the 36th Annual Colorado Summer of Art Tour. This year’s free, outdoor events take place in downtown Aspen, Keystone River Run Village and Beaver Creek.

The tour launches with the 21st Annual Downtown Aspen Fine Art Festival on July 19 – 20. Local and visiting fine artists will fill the streets next at the 8th Annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival on July 26 and 27. The Summer of Art series concludes with the longest-running showcase during the 36th Annual Beaver Creek Fine Art Festival on August 2 – 3.

The highly selective exhibitions showcase a wide variety of fine art, including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, metal, leather, handmade jewelry, collage and mixed media. What sets these art shows apart from the rest is that admission is always free and the artists are present during the whole weekend to answer questions, take custom orders and explain the stories behind their works. Different local and visiting artists in each show provide patrons the opportunity to “follow the tour,” enabling them to find new talent and artistic inspiration at each event.

21st Annual Downtown Aspen Fine Art Festival

July 19 – 20

151 E Main St.

Aspen, CO 81611

Welcoming more than 100 local and national fine artists, Paepke Park fills with “pop-up” galleries of exquisite work during this idyllic art walk. Conveniently located at an RFTA stop, the Downtown Aspen Fine Art Festival provides the perfect weekend outing in a beautiful setting. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

8th Annual Keystone River Run Art Festival

July 26 – 27120 Ida Belle Dr.

Keystone, CO 80435

Keystone River Run Resort’s exquisitely designed streets are the perfect backdrop for this unparalleled showcase of art. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

36th Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival

August 2 – 3

210 Beaver Creek Plaza

Beaver Creek, CO 81620

The show that started it all! HAE proudly returns to the breathtaking Beaver Creek Resort. Featuring multiple-levels of gorgeous art, including live art demonstrations, the Beaver Creek Art Festival represents original, hand crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

For more information on HAE and the Summer of Art Colorado Series, please visit www.artfestival.com.