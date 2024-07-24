2024 Kids Adventure Games return next month with balance bike, family mud run

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the Kids Adventure Games:

The Kids Adventure Games are right around the corner, and the Vail Recreation District is pleased to bring back two events as part of the games that will add to the excitement!

Join us on Thursday, Aug. 8 at Mountain Plaza in Vail Village for the 2024 Kids BalanceBike Race to kick off a great weekend of adventure for the whole family! Riders aged five and under are invited to participate in this race, featuring challenging and fun obstacles. This event is arguably the cutest of the year – don’t miss out!

Open to ages two to five, the cost is $10 per child. Participants will be divided by age and will compete in small groups to vie for the championship. There are 16 children in each age group, and only the top two finishers in each heat will move on. Participants must compete on a balance bike (no pedal bikes, please) and helmets are required for all racers! Racers will receive an official commemorative race plate.

Bib pickup and course pre-riding will begin at 9 a.m. and the races kick off at 9:30 a.m. Bib pickup will be at Mountain Plaza. Balance bike riders can have their photo taken in the Paparazzi Zone (mom and dad). Preregistration is strongly encouraged, as space is limited to 50 participants. Online registration will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. If space allows, on-site registration will take place on Aug. 8 starting at 9 a.m. at Mountain Plaza. Visit www.vailrec.com/register to sign up.

Race Schedule

9 a.m. Registration and bib pickup in Mountain Plaza; course opens for pre-riding

9:30 a.m. 2-year-old race

9:50 a.m. 3-year-old race

10:15 a.m. 4 & 5-year-old race

Thanks to our partner Skipper & Scout with support from Strider.

SteamMaster Family Mud Run

Are you ready to get MUDDY? The 2024 SteamMaster Family Mud Run will start at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village. Families and individuals of all ages and ability levels are welcome to join the one-mile, mud-filled race course to have some fun, get some exercise and test their competitive streak.

At the end of the course, the Vail Fire Department will be available to assist participants with rinsing off. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and the most spirited team, so make sure to come dressed in your coolest and funkiest gear and be ready to get muddy!

Cost

Family of four: $70 preregistered | $95 day of

Individual child (14 & under): $15 preregistered | $22 day of

Individual adult: $26 preregistered | $33 day of

Registration for the SteamMaster Family Mud Run is available online at vailrec.com/register, or by filling out a registration form and returning it to the Vail Rec District (instructions in the form). On-site registration and preregistered mud run bib pickup will be available at Mountain Plaza.

The 2024 Balance Bike Race and Family Mud Run is made possible by Skipper & Scout, Strider, SteamMaster, Kids Adventure Games, Town of Vail and the Vail Recreation District.