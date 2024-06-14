11th annual Businesses, Bogeys & Bragging Rights Charity Golf Tournament set for Sept. 12

The Vail Recreation District and the Vail Chamber & Business Association (VCBA) recently issued the following press release on the 11th annual Businesses, Bogeys & Bragging Rights Charity Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Vail Golf Club:

(Vail, Colo.) – The Vail Recreation District (VRD) and Vail Chamber & Business Association (VCBA) will host the 11th annual Businesses, Bogeys & Bragging Rights Charity Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Vail Golf Club to benefit the VRD’s Tom Slaughter, Jr. Memorial Youth Recreation Grant. Teams, sponsors and silent auction donations are being sought – don’t miss out on the best event of the season!

Register today to reserve your team spot, as this tournament will sell out!

The grant program is a memorial to Vail resident and Lionshead employee Tom Slaughter, Jr. and is used to award funds to local school-aged children who are in need of financial support to participate in VRD youth programs. The VRD partners with the VCBA for the tournament as an opportunity to bring the community together for a social and spirited day of golf, celebrate a successful summer and contribute to the development of the Vail Valley’s youth.

Each year, the VRD awards approximately $20,000 in cash and in-kind services to children in Eagle County through the Tom Slaughter, Jr. Memorial Grant programs. Last year’s golf tournament hosted 32 teams and raised over $27,000 to be used this year and in future years.

“We take immense pride in how much this event has grown over the years, and the positive influence this tournament has had on the community,” says Mike Ortiz, Executive Director of the Vail Recreation District. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Tom Slaughter, Jr.’s family, along with our players, sponsors, staff, volunteers, and the VCBA, for contributing to the success of this event for the past 11 years!”

Team registration is underway for the tournament and cost to participate is $650 per team, including carts. Mulligan cost is one for $10 and three for $25 – those who purchase mulligans will be entered into a raffle drawing for a variety of prizes donated by the community. Each golfer will receive a take-home gift, and the winning teams will receive unique themed awards.

Sponsorship opportunities include: title sponsor, activation sponsors (sponsor on-course challenges including the driving range and the potato gun contest), hole-in-one sponsor, golf ball sponsor and more! These sponsorships are a great way to get your company’s name out to a large group of local business leaders and prominent community members. Raffle items and silent auction items are also being sought.

This year, the tournament has a new theme – Mardi Gras! Themed costumes are encouraged, so come dressed in your favorite festive getup!

Following the tournament, an after-party with raffle prizes and awards will be held in the beautiful Gore Range Room at the Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse, and the Grill on the Gore restaurant staff are already planning a fun Mardi Gras-themed menu for the party.

Click on the links below to sign up and for more information:

Donation/Sponsorship Form (Online)

Team Registration Form (Online)

Registration & Sponsorship Packet (PDF)

More information: Visit the website

For questions about the tournament, contact Alison Wadey of the VCBA at 970-477-0075 or Alice Plain, Director of Golf at the Vail Golf Club, at aplain@vailrec.com or at 970-479-2260.