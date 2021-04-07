Vail to allow free parking, switch to spring bus service ahead of April 18 closing day

The Town of Vail this week issued the following press release on the switch to spring bus service on April 12 and the transition to free parking at the Vail Parking Structures April 11 ahead of Vail’s closing day for the ski season on Sunday, April 18:

Town of Vail buses will transition to the spring schedule on Monday, April 12 as originally scheduled with public health requirements continuing. This includes a 20-person rider capacity and mask requirement for all passengers as required by the state. Free parking will be available in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures beginning at 10 p.m. April 11 to coincide with reductions in bus service prior to implementation of the summer bus schedule.

Vail’s Spring Bus Schedule, April 12 – May 30

The West Vail Green route provides two-hour service from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with additional hourly service between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. and between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The West Vail Red loop departs every two hours from 7:50 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. with additional hourly service between 7:50 and 9:50 a.m. and between 3:50 and 7:50 p.m.

The East Vail bus will depart from the Transportation Center every two hours from 7:10 a.m. to 11:10 p.m. with additional hourly service between 7:10 and 9:10 a.m. and between 3:10 and 7:10 p.m.

The Golf Course bus will depart every two hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with additional hourly service between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. and between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. An outbound departure will run at 12:30 a.m. on request only.

The Sandstone bus will depart every two hours from 7:10 a.m. to 9:10 p.m. with additional hourly service between 7:10 and 9:10 a.m. and between 3:10 and 7:10 p.m. An 11:30 p.m. outbound bus will run only on request.

In-town shuttles will run every 10 to 15 minutes from Lionshead to Golden Peak via South Frontage Road. Beginning April 19, the in-town route will use Meadow Drive.

The summer bus schedule will begin May 31 and run through mid-December.

For a complete bus schedule, call 970-477-3456 or visit vailgov.com. For help with ECO Transit trip planning, call 970-328-3530 or visit eaglecounty.us/transit.