Vail police say ski pass fraud has surged since Jan. 1

The Vail Police Department Wednesday put out the following press release on a recent surge of ski pass violations:

The Vail Police Department has seen a surge in the amount of fraudulent ski pass violations since Jan. 1. Twenty-five individuals have received a summons for using or attempting to use another person’s ski pass.

As a reminder, using another person’s ski pass can have criminal consequences and potentially bar the unauthorized user from skiing the entire season.

Once fraudulent use is identified, suspects are either issued a summons into court and released or arrested, depending on the circumstances. The charge carries a maximum fine of up to $2,650 and 180 days in jail.

Vail Resorts is the only authorized retailer of ski passes on Vail Mountain. Vail Police also caution against purchasing lift tickets from any site other than an authorized Vail Resorts retailer.

Authorized lift tickets, COVID-19 protocols and pass holder reservation information can be found on the Vail Resorts website vail.com.