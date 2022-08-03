Vail Council votes 6-1 to approve emergency ordinance blocking Booth Heights permits

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Vail Town Council on Tuesday approved “Emergency Ord. No. 16, Re: Suspending Issuance of Permits for Booth Heights Property,” by a vote of 6 to 1.
The action was taken on the controversial and previously approved Vail Resorts’ workforce housing project in East Vail to protect a local herd of bighorn sheep, which company officials vowed they will do in building the complex. The town is pursuing condemnation of Vail Resorts’ land. For more on town and ski company debate over the issue, go to the Colorado Sun.
The emergency ordinance was noted deep in this summary from the town communications department on Tuesday night's council meeting:
