Vail America Days 4th of July celebration revamped to put safety first during pandemic

The Town of Vail put out the following press release on Tuesday detailing its revamped plans for celebrating the 4th of July with its annual Vail America Days event:

The Town of Vail is excited to present this year’s Vail America Days™ and while it might look a little different, there is plenty of patriotic spirit and reason to celebrate throughout town as shops, galleries, hotels, bars and restaurants are open for the summer in a unique and safe manner. Vail’s 4th of July parade has been modified and will feature patriotic exhibits and on-the-move live entertainment embracing this year’s theme, “Stronger Together.” An abbreviated fireworks display (conditions permitting) will take place for all to enjoy and Vail is excited to welcome guests back to the mountains.

2020 Patriotic Exhibits

While a traditional parade is not possible for 2020, guests will be able to enjoy patriotic exhibits, strategically spaced throughout both Villages. With 12-15 displays planned for Vail Village and 8-10 exhibits in Lionshead, these installations will help celebrate the holiday in a festive and responsible way. Guests, while being mindful and supporting the current Eagle County public health order, can stroll through town between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and enjoy entries from local businesses, non-profits and community partners.

This year’s theme, “Stronger Together,” serves as inspiration for the installations and provide depth to the creative expressions of each display. In addition to the exhibits, live musical performances will take place throughout the day to bring energy, excitement and familiar tunes to the streets.

Maps, exhibit details, participating partners and more information is available on vailamericadays.com.

2020 Fireworks

Vail America Days will continue the July 4th tradition presenting a 10-minute fireworks show on Saturday, July 4th at 9:45 p.m. (conditions permitting) to celebrate Independence Day.

There are several ways for guests to enjoy the fireworks this year while being aware to their personal responsibility and choices to keep everyone safe:

Watch from your local hotel, lodge, or condo

Watch from your vehicle from one of the parking areas or along the Frontage Road

[As a reminder, there is no stopping or viewing on I-70]

Watch from a designated capacity-controlled location

[These areas will be monitored and allow a select number of guest’s access based on current public health guidelines and social distancing guidelines in place]

Lionshead Ski Yard

Mountain Plaza Ski Yard

Lower lawn at Golden Peak

Watch from a nearby neighborhood. Fireworks will be visible in Lionshead, Vail Village, Golden Peak, Sandstone, Spraddle Creek, Buffehr Creek and surrounding areas.

The fireworks will be synchronized to a patriotic musical soundtrack suitable for all ages. Listeners can tune in to the choreographed simulcast during the event on 97.7FM KZYR, The Zephyr. The Nature Valley pre-firework-show starts at 9pm with music, interviews and contests to get everyone ready before the fireworks light up the Vail sky.

The Town of Vail asks that you join as stewards of the surrounding national forest. The use of all personal fireworks is prohibited. For updates on possible fire restrictions or other public safety announcements, subscribe to the emergency notification system at www.ecalert.org to receive text or email alerts on your phone.

Health and Safety

Guests are encouraged to follow the current Eagle County public health order and guidelines surrounding the ongoing global health implications as a result of the coronavirus. Understanding the current recommendations from local officials on practices and protocols will help guests make informed personal decisions. It is important for individuals to take personal responsibility and make choices to insure their own health and safety. Personal self-awareness will be the best guide for guests as to how to be a part of the Vail America Days experience in Vail.

The Town of Vail recommends everyone follow the Five Commitments of Containment by:

Maintaining 6 feet of Social Distance

Washing your hands often

Covering your face in public, especially when you can’t social distance

Getting testing immediately if you have symptoms

Staying home when you are sick

COVID-19 WARNING: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and customers with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By participating in Vail America Days, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

For more information and a full listing of events visit www.VailAmericaDays.com or call Highline at 970-476-6797. Vail America Days™ is presented by, Town of Vail and Nature Valley with support from Bud Light Seltzer, KZYR, The Zephyr and Vail Daily.

NEW THIS SUMMER IN VAIL

To encourage social distancing, additional picnic tables have been placed throughout the villages for take-out dining and outside seating. The Town of Vail has also extended public consumption in designated areas. Visitors can purchase to-go alcoholic beverage from restaurants within Vail and take them to designated areas throughout Vail and Lionshead villages.