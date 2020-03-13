Town of Vail takes measures to implement Eagle County order limiting public gatherings

The Town of Vail is taking immediate measures to implement the Standing Public Health Order Related to Events issued by Eagle County Department of Health & Environment to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community.

We are adjusting our protocols that will emphasize social distancing practices in our day-to-day municipal operations and will be canceling and/or adjusting public gatherings according to the standing order. We ask that you conduct as much business with the Town of Vail as possible via phone and/or online services. Operational changes include the following:

Community Development Building (west side) is closed to the public. This includes access to Planning, Permitting and Building divisions, plus Environmental, Economic Development and Housing Department functions. All development applications will continue to be processed in a timely manner. The Issuance of permits and permit payment will be accepted by appointment only by contacting Shelley Bellm by phone or by email, sbellm@vailgov.com. To request building inspections, please email inspections@vailgov.com.

For urgent matters, please contact the following:

Matt Gennett, Director of Community Development 970-479-2146 or 970-343-2767 Shelley Bellm, Office Manager 970-479-2325 or 970-390-0417 Environmental

​

Kristen Bertuglia, Environmental Sustainability Director 970-477-3455 or 720-281-2447 Pete Wadden, Water Quality 970-479-2144 Beth Markham, Environmental Sustainability Coordinator 970-479-2333 Economic Development

Mia Vlaar, Economic Development Director 970-479-2454 Jeremy Gross, Special Events Coordinator 970-477-3417 Liz Gladitsch, Marketing Coordinator 970-477-3417 Housing Department

George Ruther, Housing Director 970-376-2675 Lynne Campbell, Housing Coordinator 970-479-2150 Municipal Building (east side) is open to the public with limited services. This includes access to the Police Front Counter; other services are to be determined. Please call ahead at 970-479-2100 to confirm and make every effort to conduct your business online at www.vailgov.com



Vail Public Library is open with current operating hours; however, all gatherings (meetings, classes, programs, story hours) are suspended. Call the library at 970-479-2187 or email libinfo@vailgov.com with your questions. www.vaillibrary.com



Vail Welcome Centers in Vail Village and Lionshead are open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the centers with your questions at 970-477-3522 or email welcome@vailgov.com.



Parking and Transit operations are continuing with modifications TBD.



Vail Fire Stations are closed to public access. Vail Fire personnel will not be attending public events. Fire permit inspections will resume on a limited basis the week of March 16. Members of the public with questions are asked to call Vail Fire at 970-479-2250 or email Fire Chief Mark Novak mnovak@vailgov.com

Thank you for your patience as we continue to evaluate this situation and make decisions in the interest of keeping our community safe. We will update this information as circumstances change. If you have questions about COVID-19, call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911. For local updates, visit www.ECEmergency.org.