Tips for celebrating Fourth of July in Vail

The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on safely enjoying the Fourth of July in Vail:

Vail America Days™ organizers are ready to welcome guests and area residents for the Fourth of July holiday which includes the return of Vail’s popular parade, a patriotic concert, family activities and Vail’s first-ever choreographed drone show that will light up the sky on July 4. Those who gather in Vail and throughout the county are being asked to be mindful that fire restrictions could be enacted at any time for Vail, Eagle County and other surrounding public lands. In addition, all personal fireworks are banned in Vail.

For a safe and enjoyable experience, use the following tips:

Public Parking & Event Access

Arrive early on Monday, July 4 to enjoy free day parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking garages. The 2,500 parking spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and typically reach capacity prior to the 10 a.m. start of the parade. Once the two structures fill, additional parking will be released. Message boards will direct motorists to free parking available on the north side of the South Frontage Road until 11 p.m. for overflow parking. Close-in parking at Ford Park will be managed and available on a first-come, first-served basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parade-goers are also encouraged to park for free in the Red Sandstone garage located at 559 North Frontage Road, with easy access to Lionshead Village via the pedestrian overpass. Call 970-479-2445 for parking questions. Vail and ECO Transit will offer increased bus service throughout the holiday. This includes free express buses which will provide 6- to 8-minute Frontage Road service between Ford Park, Vail Village and Lionshead from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition, Vail’s in-town shuttle extends to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus information or 970-328-3520 for ECO schedule details. Visit www.vaileventparking.com for parking info.

Vail America Days™ Parade is Back

The region’s largest parade returns in its traditional format for the first time since 2019 when it begins at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. The parade will progress from Golden Peak on Vail Valley Drive, then west to Hanson Ranch Road, north on Bridge Street, west on Gore Creek Drive, north across the International Bridge, west along Meadow Drive and finally through the Lionshead Mall to finish at approximately noon. The theme for the parade is “Red, White and Blues.” Terry Minger, the 2022 Vail Trailblazer Award recipient, will serve as Honorary Parade Marshal. Minger was Vail’s town manager from 1969-79 and was presented with the Trailblazer honor earlier this year that recognizes those who contribute their time and talent to make Vail a great resort community.

For a good view of the parade, arrive by 9:30 a.m. and pick a location along the parade route. To help reduce congestion, spectators are encouraged to ride their bikes or take the bus to the parade. Also, consider leaving your dog at home where it will be safe from the crowds and loud noises which could startle your pet.

Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle and stay hydrated during the parade. Water refill stations are located in the Vail Village and Lionshead Welcome Centers, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning at 7 a.m., traffic on Vail Valley Drive will be designated one-way westbound from east of the soccer field to South Frontage Road. Traffic will be rerouted at the intersection of Vail Valley Drive and South Frontage Road just east of the Vail Village parking structure. Parade vehicles and local traffic will access Golden Peak from the east along Vail Valley Drive near the Vail Golf Club. Staging of floats and participants will take place on Mill Creek Circle, Vail Valley Drive and Hanson Ranch Road. Vail Valley Drive will be closed to all vehicle traffic from east of the soccer field to South Frontage Road from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Watch the parade live on High Five Access Media Channel 5 or via webstream at www.highfivemedia.org as well as on Roku and Apple TV beginning at 10:45 a.m. Coverage will also be provided on High Five’s Facebook page. Subsequent replays will be available on cable and the web, and also will be available on demand on the High Five website.

Bus Service

Increased bus service in Vail will be provided throughout the day and into the evening on July 4 with six-to-eight-minute frequency on the in-town shuttle serving Lionshead, Vail Village, Golden Peak and Ford Park, with 20-minute to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and 20-minute to two-hour outlying service during non-peak times. No in-town shuttles will run during the parade, 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Service should resume at approximately 1 p.m., or as soon as the crowd has dispersed enough to travel the route safely. Buses will operate in a continuous loop from the top deck of the Vail Village parking structure to the Vail Athletic Field beginning at 8 a.m. until the parade traffic has cleared. ECO regional transit will provide service as follows: For the Vail America Days™ parade, catch the ECO bus at Freedom Park in Edwards at 9:13 a.m., Avon Station at 9:21 a.m., or the Forest Service parking lot at Dowd Junction at 9:11 and 9:41 a.m. Fares are $4 for adults; $1 for children and seniors with proof of age. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus schedule information. For more information on ECO routes, go online at www.eaglecounty.us, or call 970-328-3520.

Family Entertainment

Noon to 2 p.m. – Free street concert by Sam Bee Blues Band on Solaris/Meadow Drive stage

Noon to 2 p.m. – Free street concert by the Evolution Band on Lionshead Welcome Center stage

Noon to 2 p.m. – Free concert by Tiny Barge and the Big Chill on the Lionshead Sunbird Plaza stage

Patriotic Concert

The Fourth of July Patriotic Concert is at 2 p.m. July 4 at the Ford Amphitheater featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The concert is a benefit for the Vail Veterans Program. Tickets go on sale July 1 with a maximum of 4 tickets per person.

8 a.m. – In-person on sale at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater box office

11 a.m. – Online, limited tickets only at Bravo! Vail Music Festival | The Sound of Extraordinary | PATRIOTIC CONCERT (bravovail.org)

On the day of the show, FREE, un-ticketed, lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

Evening Drone Show

New for 2022, the Town of Vail is hosting a choreographed drone show in the sky above Vail Mountain, replacing the fireworks show. This allows for a safer and more environmentally sustainable way to light up the sky. The show will be visible across town at 10 p.m. Check out the viewing corridors map at www.vailamericadays.com. Note, it is illegal to shoot off personal fireworks in Vail.

Fireworks/Open Fires

The use of all personal fireworks is prohibited in Vail. Personal fireworks can generally be defined as anything that explodes, makes a loud noise or flies in the air. Bonfires and open campfires are prohibited in the Town of Vail. Outdoor recreational fires are only allowed in approved commercial portable fire appliances that are equipped with spark screens. Questions about open fires and personal fireworks should be directed to Vail Fire and Emergency Services at 970-479-2250. If you live in or are visiting other areas of Eagle County, check with your local fire department for regulations or visit https://sites.google.com/eaglecounty.us/ecemergency/fire-restrictions?authuser=0. Please be vigilant and call 9-1-1 if you see smoke or something out of the ordinary. For additional details, visit www.vailgov.com.

Dismount Zones

To improve interactions between pedestrians and users of wheeled vehicles, a new dismount zone has been enacted in Vail Village along Bridge Street from the Covered Bridge to Seibert Circle and along Gore Creek Drive from Checkpoint Charlie to just past Gorsuch Ltd. Watch for the “Walk Your Wheels” signs designating the dismount zone. Parts of Lionshead Village also have dismount zones. For areas outside the dismount zones, bikers and users of other wheeled vehicles are reminded that pedestrians always have the right of way and to use moderate speeds in pedestrian areas, 5 mph or less. When passing a slower party, politely alert the other party by calling out and/or ringing a bicycle bell and passing on the left.

Oversize Vehicles

Day Time Oversize Vehicles – Oversize vehicles such as trailers, RVs and charter buses have access to free day parking from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the North Frontage Road across from Safeway as well as on the south side of the Frontage Road by the West Vail Fire Station with easy access to the free bus.

Overnight Oversize Vehicles – Twenty-five-dollar paid overnight parking is available on the north side of the North Frontage Road west of the West Vail Fire Station. This parking is available only between the oversize vehicle signs. To pay for the parking, either scan the QR code or call the phone number on the sign. There is a five-day max stay with only one stay allowed every 30 days. No camping is allowed in the Town of Vail; this area is for storage of the vehicle or trailer only. Available on a first come, first served basis, the space will be forfeited if the vehicle is moved.Height Clearance – The Red Sandstone parking garage is a great option for overnight parking with vehicles over the height limit for the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures. The length restriction is 19′, and the height restriction is 8′.Call 970-479-2445 for additional information. Alcohol

To-go alcohol may be purchased from many local restaurants but may only be consumed in designated areas. Consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited on the streets of Vail. If you plan to drink, don’t drink and drive, make arrangements to ride the bus or arrange for a designated driver. Those who arrange an alternate ride home in lieu of driving while intoxicated may leave their vehicle overnight in the parking garages at no charge. For eligibility, enter after 3 p.m. and leave before 11 a.m. the next day. Please see a parking attendant for verification.

Dogs

Vail has a leash law for dogs in the Vail Village and Lionshead areas. Your cooperation in keeping your animal in control and on a leash is greatly appreciated. Please also use the town-provided doggy waste bags.

Lost and Found

If you’ve lost an item on the bus, in the parking structure on the streets or on the mountain, visit www.vailgov.com/lostandfound to see if your item has been recovered. Items recovered from town are kept at the Vail Police Department in the Vail Municipal Building at 75 S. Frontage Road. Or, call 970-479-2208. Questions about items recovered from Vail Mountain should be directed to the online form, https://www.vail.com/explore-the-resort/about-the-resort/guest-services.aspx.

Holiday Trash Schedule

Residents are reminded that the July Fourth holiday may mean some schedule adjustments for local trash haulers. Remember that Town of Vail wildlife protection regulations prohibit trash from being left at the curb other than on the day of collection and recycling regulations require that all properties recycle on site. For recycling assistance, please visit www.vailgov.com/recycling.

Emergency Assistance

Dial 911 for emergencies. Throughout the day, the Vail Police Department will increase its presence to provide a safe environment for your celebration. For emergency notifications, subscribe to Eagle County Alert at www.ecalert.org.

Fourth of July Activities/Events

For details, visit www.vailamericadays.com or call 970-477-3522.