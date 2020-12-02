Stylish Dallas duo say ‘I do’ in an intimate pandemic wedding in Vail Valley

The average cost of getting married in Colorado is $27,646, according to ValuePenguin. After a proposal in December 2019, Niki and her partner Kami Duck set August 29 as their wedding date. Their initial plan was to say I do in a luxury log hideaway in Beaver Creek, where shuttles would transport about 150 guests up the Colorado mountains. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis hit.

Niki says, “We never wanted a big wedding, neither did we plan for a small one as it was. But everything worked out so perfectly.” The couple was fortunate to save their wedding date and deposit even after moving from one Colorado venue to another. Their new wedding venue, Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail Village, could accommodate 80 guests only due to state limits on gatherings. An estimated 70 guests attended the event and were thrilled with the setup. The Duck’s wedding was not the typical social distanced dinner on a patio. It was special and stylish. Here is how you can plan a destination wedding in Vail Village amid the crisis.

Set a Budget

Setting a wedding budget might not be fun, but it helps set the planning in motion. Make sure you and your partner, and contributors agree on how much you’ll be spending on your nuptial ceremony. Once you have a realistic figure, list down all the services you need and then divide the vendors’ costs. It is also necessary to have a budget for wedding bands, attires, and accessories. The last thing you want is to desire a designer gown or diamond ring, only to realize it’s out of your budget range. When you have a budget in place, you can figure out ways to save for your wedding. Whether you want a small or big wedding, create a savings plan in advance. It is also wise to look for affordable alternatives to keep costs low without sacrificing your dreams and goals.

Hire Local Vendors

Hiring reputable wedding vendors in Vail is the key to planning an unforgettable marriage ceremony. Vendors from the area have the insurance and permits required by many venues. They are also familiar with the surroundings and hazards that might hinder you from accessing a venue. The wealth of information and insights local vendors share help you make smart decisions about venues, catering services, photography, and other wedding details.

Be Flexible

During a crisis like the current pandemic, it is wise to be flexible with all your choices, from the wedding date to venues and attires. Ideally, you cannot set a date until you book the perfect venue. However, there is no harm in choosing a wedding date beforehand, like Niki and Kami Duck. Nonetheless, you should be ready to make changes if needed. When it comes to venues and attires, be willing to settle for alternatives. Niki Duck set a good example when she let her bridesmaids choose their own dresses since the original bridesmaids’ attires were not ready in time.

Planning a wedding amidst a global health crisis can be daunting, but it isn’t impossible. You can make your big day unforgettable as long as you establish a budget and choose the right vendors. Also, research the restrictions in place to ensure you abide by government rules.