Sen. Kerry Donovan’s ‘Convos from the Couch’

With the social distancing recommendations, many people find themselves working from home and forgoing social events. I’ll be hosting “Convos from the Couch” to virtually bring communities together. Join us for a quick and interesting conversation on a topic you always wish you knew a little more about.

Upcoming schedule:

Thursday, March 19, 2:00pm

Jen Mason, Executive Director of Colorado Snowsports Museum

10th Mountain Division

Friday, March 20, 2:00pm

Samuel Bock, Historian with History Colorado

Dry Times in the Centennial State: Prohibition in Colorado

More dates to be added – check our social media!

To join, use the following instructions:

If you are using a telephone, you can call: (425) 436-6385 and enter the access code 291037# when prompted. Please mute your side of the call when you join the meeting. This will not prevent you from hearing but will reduce the background noise on the call.

Using your computer, you can follow this link to join the online meeting:

https://join.freeconferencecall.com/kerrydonovanstatecous

Upon joining the meeting, you will automatically be muted. Please keep your mute button on during the duration of the call. You will be able to ask questions in the chatbox. To hear the presentation, you will need to click on the phone icon. You should select “Mic and Speakers” to use your computer’s audio and speakers. To share your video with the conference call, you will need to click the video icon. You can join the call without sharing video from your computer.

To exit the call from a phone, simply hang up. To exit the call from your computer, click the “x” in the top right hand corner.