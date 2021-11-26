OUTSIDE names Eagle County Paramedic Services among Best Places to Work 2021

Edwards-based Eagle County Paramedic Services (ECPS) this week issued the following press release on OUTSIDE Magazine for the second year naming it among the Best Places to Work 2021:

On Nov. 9, OUTSIDE magazine released its annual list of Best Places to Work 2021; Edwards-based Eagle County Paramedic Services (ECPS) was named in the list for the second year in a row. It’s the only health care provider on the list. The program recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

“We’re honored to again be included on this list of companies that create great workplaces for employees,” said Amy Gnojek, CEO and CFO of Eagle County Paramedic Services. “Our mission is to provide skilled, professional and compassionate healthcare to our community; we can’t do that without our incredible team of EMS professionals and support staff. They’re what truly make EC Paramedics a great place to work.”

The Outside Best Places to Work program is an annual sponsored content feature presented by Outside Magazine and Best Companies Group that lists organizations with the highest employee engagement and satisfaction levels. To make the list, companies from across the country provide a large amount of background information about workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. There’s also a rigorous employee survey process to measure personal experience; this year’s report features 75 companies of various sizes.

The winning companies are those that value productivity in combination with an active, eco-conscious lifestyle for a fulfilling experience inside and outside the workplace. This is OUTSIDE’s 14th year listing the Best Places to Work.

In addition to traditional benefits like health and wellness coverage, ECPS staff enjoy a variety of benefits including generous paid time off; employer retirement matching contributions; FIR (financial, insurance, and recreation) benefit to be used toward reimbursement for ski, golf, gym and other fitness/recreation passes; employee gatherings and other perks.

Rankings and profiles of the winning companies can be found at outsideonline.com.