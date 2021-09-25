Jeff Babb named Board Member of the Year by Special District Association of Colorado

The Special District Association of Colorado on Friday issued the following press release on Jeff Babb, President of the Board of Directors of Eagle County Paramedic Services, being named Colorado’s 2021 Board Member of the Year:

DENVER — Jeff Babb, President of the Board of Directors of Eagle County Paramedic Services, has been named the winner of the Special District Association of Colorado’s 2021 Board Member of the Year Award.

The Special District Association of Colorado (SDA) presents this award annually to a special district Board member who has demonstrated outstanding commitment and service to their district.

Jeff Babb

This year’s awards were presented at the SDA Annual Awards Luncheon as part of the SDA Annual Conference, which was held September 14-16 in Keystone, Colorado.

Babb has served on the Board for nine years. In May 2013, Western Eagle County Health Service District and Eagle County Ambulance District merged to form Eagle County Paramedic Services. In his role on the Board, Babb assisted in ushering in this merger and provided valued support and insight during the process. Since that time, the District’s revenue budget has increased more than 50% and the fund balance has increased more than 30%.

The District now has five response stations and seven 24-hour paramedic crews from Gypsum to Vail to ensure that the community receives efficient and high-quality out-of-hospital care. Babb was also at the forefront of establishing the District’s Capital Projects Fund to plan for the long-term investment in renovating, building, and purchasing new facilities, vehicles, and equipment. In addition, Babb played a key role in the District’s successful de-Gallagherization election and passage of a mill levy increase.

Moreover, Babb has been a forward-thinking leader for the District. His ability to see the big picture has allowed the District to continue to look for new and better ways to deliver healthcare to the residents of Eagle County through alternative healthcare models, including Community Paramedics and the new ET3 (Emergency Triage, Treat, and Transport) program.

Babb’s innovative thinking also assisted the District as they navigated the challenges of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Through his working relationship with Vail Resorts, the District was able to hire a COVID surge crew of ski patrol paramedics and EMTs who had been furloughed from the resort and secure discounts on reusable PPE for field staff.

Furthermore, thanks to financial foresight, the District was able to tap into reserves and maintain all employees without any pay or benefit cuts. Babb also encouraged all District employees to think creatively during this unprecedented time which led to the creation of new revenue streams and cost-cutting initiatives.

By fostering a culture of collaboration, listening, and encouraging new ideas, Babb embodies the same characteristics as the field of EMS, which relies on consistency and experience while at the same time evolving and progressing as new innovations are realized.

Ann Terry, SDA’s Executive Director, was thrilled to recognize the exceptional work of Mr. Babb: “Jeff is a very deserving winner of this award, and we are pleased for the opportunity to honor him and the extraordinary contributions he has made to his district.”