Fitz & The Tantrums, Andy Grammar, Primus, Amos Lee among August acts set to play Vail

The Vail Valley Foundation on Wednesday issued the following press release on its musical lineup for the month of August at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail:

Fitz & The Tantrums

From GoPro Mountains of Music concerts to the Vail Dance Festival to the Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater has been an epicenter for entertainment in Vail this summer.

With one month left on the calendar before going into hibernation for winter, here’s a look at the remaining Amp Summer Concerts coming to Vail this month, culminating with the free VVF Community Concert on Friday, Aug. 26.

Primus – “A Tribute to Kings,” Aug. 12 and Aug. 13

Characterized by its irreverent, quirky approach to music distinguished by Les Claypool’s bass-first songwriting style and eccentric lyrical themes, Primus rose to fame in the 1990s with two of their studio albums charting in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. In 1996, they earned a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance and in 1998, they came up with the original theme song for the popular TV show “South Park.”

Performing in Vail as part of their Tribute to Kings Tour, Primus will pay homage to prog-rock legends Rush by performing the classic 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety, in addition to their own music.

Ticket special: Buy two lawn tickets for $35 each or buy four lawn tickets for $25 each.

Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony & Danielle Ponder, Aug. 14

Amos Lee creates the rare kind of music that’s emotionally raw yet touched with a certain magical quality. On his eighth album, “Dreamland,” the Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter intimately documents his real-world struggles (alienation, anxiety, loneliness, despair) in an outpouring of deliberate and brilliant self-examination.

Lee will be performing in Vail with the Colorado Symphony – the region’s only full-time professional orchestra – and Danielle Ponder, an R&B-soul artist from New York.

Maren Morris, Aug. 16

Maren Morris began writing and performing music in Texas when she was 12 years old. In her early 20s, she moved to Nashville to pursue her country music career, focusing on songwriting for both Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson before returning to her roots as a performer. In 2016, she debuted her first major label album, “Hero,” with her lead single “My Church” earning four Grammy nominations and one win in 2017.

While rooted in the country music scene, her music also blends elements of pop, R&B and rock. In addition to her Grammy Award, Morris has five Academy of Country Music Awards, one American Music award and five Country Music Association Awards – as well as recent nominations for Female Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and two Grammy Award nominations this year.

Ticket special: Sign up to win a VIP package by going to grfavail.com/maren-morris.

Fitz & The Tantrums and Andy Grammer, Aug. 17

One of the most anticipated shows of the summer, Fitz & The Tantrums are multi-platinum artists that have quickly grown from independent upstarts to bonafide hitmakers. Known for being able to “make your hands clap” (“HandClap”), Fitz & The Tantrums have logged over 400 million global streams, were top 5 on both the Hot AC and Alternative Radio charts while also enjoying major airplay across the country.

Adding to the infectious energy of Fitz & The Tantrums in Vail will be Andy Grammer, who makes audiences “feel good to be alive right about now.” With hits like “Honey, I’m Good” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),” Grammer is a star in his own right.

Ticket special: Buy four lawn tickets for $35 each.

Nate Bargatze, Aug. 20

Rising stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the United States. Originally from Tennessee, Bargatze is following in the footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world-class magician. Bargatze has his own “Comedy Central Presents” show, has appeared on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” twice and also on “Conan” four times – as well as appearing on tour with Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour.

Bargatze has performed for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times and his debut comedy album “Yelled at by a Clown” reached No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts while staying on the Billboard Top 10 Comedy Charts for weeks. Rolling Stone Magazine describes Bargatze as a “comic who should be big” and Jim Gaffigan told Esquire that Bargatze is “one of the top up and coming comics.”

For tickets and a full lineup of performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, visit www.grfavail.com.