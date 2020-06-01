Eye Pieces of Vail promotes Scott Poupore to CEO

Eye Pieces of Vail put out the following press release last week about the promotion of Scott Poupore to the position of Chief Executive Officer:

Eye Pieces of Vail is pleased to announce that it has promoted Scott Poupore to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the well-established Colorado optical boutique.

Scott Poupore

For more than 34 years, Eye Pieces of Vail has been offering the world’s finest designer and sport glasses, sunglasses and ski goggles, along with eye exams for the entire family. Eye Pieces currently has five full-scale locations across the Vail Valley, along with a boutique in the Snowmass Base Village.

Founder Dan Barry – who opened his first Vail Valley optical boutique 40 years ago – will serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Eye Pieces.

“I have worked with Scott for more than 25 years and I have complete confidence in his ability to continue to steer this successful company in the right direction,” said Barry. “As Chairman of the Board, I look forward to focusing more on the long-term strategic vision for Eye Pieces.”

Poupore has been serving as Director of Operations at Eye Pieces since 2012. A graduate of the Optical Technology program at Minnesota’s Eveleth Technical College, Poupore originally started with Eye Pieces as a Laboratory Manager in 1990. He went on to hold optical positions at Oakley Inc. and SALT. Optics before rejoining the company in 2008.

“I’m honored for this opportunity to lead the Eye Pieces team into the future and to continue building on what Dan started 40 years ago. I’m so happy for him and want to make him proud,” said Poupore.

All five Vail Valley Eye Pieces stores are currently open and are following all state-mandated protocols for cleanliness and social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Comprehensive eye exams with Dr. Dan Giovagnoli – famous as “Dr. G” – can be booked online. The Snowmass Base Village store will be reopening mid-June.

For more information, please visit www.eyepiecesofvail.com.