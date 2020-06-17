Eagle County health officials warn guests, residents to stay vigilant on COVID-19

Eagle County public health officials on Tuesday warned residents and visitors against letting their guard down against the COVID-19 virus, putting out a press release urging continued personal responsibility.

The Eagle River Valley portion of Eagle County has seen 631 confirmed cases of the disease and six deaths out of 4,192 total tests, according to the latest county stats. Two more deaths have occurred among residents of the Roaring Fork Valley portion of Eagle County.

Here’s the county’s press release issued on Tuesday:

Eagle County Public Health and Environment (ECPHE) is reminding residents and visitors of the importance of personal responsibility in managing the spread of COVID-19. The precautions taken by individuals continue to be critical for protecting themselves, their families, and the community.

During the past two weeks, approximately 50% of COVID-19 cases in Eagle County were among people 30 years of age or younger. This is a shift from March and April, where the highest proportion of cases was among people aged 40 to 55.

Within this same period of time, 54% of cases were in people who were exposed to a confirmed case and were identified during the interview process. “The good news here is that each person was already in quarantine and limiting exposures to other people when their illness began,” said ECPHE Director Heath Harmon.

Harmon says people with symptoms have been getting tested early, which is a positive trend. “We do, however, still see some people going to work or social events when they are sick,” he said. “Staying home when you’re sick will not only limit exposures to your friends and loved ones, it is vital for the health of our businesses as well.”

Pending approval of a state variance, Eagle County is preparing for its transition to the Black Diamond Phase of its public health orders on June 22 and officials point to the benefits of additional visitors returning to the area in aiding the county’s economic recovery. Public Health is asking all residents to help set a strong example for guests by continuing to model the 5 Commitments of Containment:

I will maintain 6 feet of physical distance.

I will wash my hands often.

I will cover my face in public.

I will stay home when I am sick.

I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms.

Eagle County’s public health order prohibits anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within the last 14 days from visiting the county. In addition, visitors who develop illness during their stay are required to remain within their lodging unit and not go out in public unless accessing medical care. Those who are confirmed with COVID-19 may need to extend their stay until they have completed 10 days of isolation. Similarly, those who have been exposed to someone confirmed with COVID-19 may be required to extend their stay to complete a required quarantine of 14 days. In both instances, an extended stay will be required at the visitor’s expense.

“Although our community and local businesses are doing a lot to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, no public environment is completely risk-free,” said Harmon. “The 5 Commitments of Containment will help protect visitors and our community, long after they’ve left.”

Regular updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with additional questions can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.