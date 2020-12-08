Colorado encourages backcountry safety with awareness week, pledge, educational offerings

The Colorado Tourism Office on Monday put out the following press release on backcountry safety during a surge in interest related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

DENVER – Dec. 7, 2020 – Colorado is currently expecting a surge in both motorized and non-motorized backcountry recreation, and the state is helping raise awareness of backcountry risks and the importance of backcountry education in helping Coloradans and visitors stay safe while having fun in the outdoors this winter. Today, Colorado launches a Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Awareness Week, Dec. 7-13, 2020, and encourages recreationists to take its new Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge and acquire the tools and knowledge needed to recreate as safely and responsibly as possible by visiting COLORADO.com/WinterBackcountrySafety.

If heading into the backcountry this winter, do so with safety in mind by seeking education and training, and utilizing a professional guide or seeking out a seasoned mentor. Backcountry safety education is the first pillar of the Colorado Tourism Office’s 2020/2021 winter marketing campaign.

Take Part in Colorado’s Backcountry Winter Safety Awareness Week – December 7-13, 2020: Colorado Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed Dec. 7-13, 2020, as Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Awareness Week. Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Awareness Week is designed to encourage outdoor enthusiasts, particularly those new to the winter backcountry, to take safety classes, equip themselves properly, donate to Colorado Search and Rescue, and seek guidance from experienced friends, mentors or guides to reduce their exposure to risk when exploring Colorado’s backcountry lands.

Colorado’s natural spaces saw a significant increase in visitation and use in 2020, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. This increased interest in visitation and discovery of the state’s public land provides an opportunity to educate all Coloradans and visitors about backcountry safety and the State’s strong outdoor ethos, which must be respected to conserve natural lands and maintain healthy wildlife populations, enjoyable outdoor recreation opportunities and economy.

Visit Colorado.com/WinterBackcountrySafety to learn more about Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Awareness Week.

Take the Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge: The Colorado Tourism Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and a broad-based coalition of state agencies, public land managers, search and rescue volunteers and outdoor outfitters are united in encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to take a new Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge, committing themselves to three principles: Know Before You Go, Recreate Responsibly and Care for Colorado.

Visit Colorado.com/BackcountryPledge to take the Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge.

Get Educated With Backcountry Safety Courses: Be confident in your ability to use your equipment safely and competently by seeking education and training. Visit Colorado.com/WinterBackcountrySafety to explore backcountry safety class offerings.

Safely Explore Colorado’s Backcountry With a Local Guiding Service: The Winter Outdoor Recreation Directory is a central clearing-house of resources available in Colorado to help locals and visitors safely get outdoors in the winter. Hosted by the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, the directory makes it easy for experienced and novice recreationists to find avalanche safety information, winter guide and outfitter services and educational material. Visit choosecolorado.com/programs-initiatives/winter-outdoor-recreation-resource-directory for more.