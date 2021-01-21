Buckhorn Valley residents petition Eagle County Court to recall board members

Buckhorn Valley residents in Gypsum put out the following press release on Thursday announcing a recall effort targeting Buckhorn Valley Metropolitan District Number 2 (BVMD) board members:

Buckhorn Valley residents petitioned Eagle County District Court to recall the developer-controlled Buckhorn Valley Metropolitan District Number 2 (BVMD) board members. Residents’ growing concerns about conflicts of interest of sitting board members led the group to organize and address finance and operational concerns. Judge Russell Holton Granger, District Court Judge ordered an appointment of an election official on December 7, 2020 and the petition form submitted by the Election Committee has since been approved, setting the clock to garner signatures from 40 percent of the electors in living within BVMD.

“We have hit the ground running and are encouraged by the swell of neighborhood support to gather the signatures needed to initiate a recall election” said Erin Gallimore who is chairing the Recall Election Committee that has been formed as required by Colorado Revised Statutes. There are approximately 456 homes in Buckhorn Valley and roughly 680 registered voters. Residents must secure the lesser of 300 or forty percent (40%) of the electors in Buckhorn Valley by February 25, 2021. Gallimore further stated that “At the end of the day, this is our community and we will be the ones who live with the decisions made. It is time for the board to be represented by community members who live here and no longer be represented by developer interests.”

Recall Committee members are Erin Gallimore, Megan McGee Bonta, Nickolas Viau, Sue Throckmorton and Ashley Wilson. Committee member bios and information about the effort may be found by visiting www.BVMDResidents.org The website has a convenient translation feature for Spanish speaking residents. Since the first of the year the Recall Committee has distributed bilingual door hangars directing residents to the website. Volunteers have held informal, socially distant gatherings in homes to gather signatures, walked door-to-door and developed key GIS mapping controls to leave no stone unturned to ensure success. Residents may contact the committee at Recall@BVMDresidents.org or by calling (970) 306-6496.