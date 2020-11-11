Breckenridge set to open Friday as more snow takes aim at Colorado

With Breckenridge set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 13, and Vail a week later on Friday, Nov. 20 — and 15 inches over three days from the last storm — forecasters are calling for a couple of more shots of snow by the weekend.

“Wednesday will be mostly dry. On Wednesday night, we’ll see a few inches of snow in the northern mountains,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Wednesday morning. “Thursday and Friday will be dry.

“Then from Friday night through Saturday night, a moderate storm should bring 4-8+ inches of snow and strong wind with the best skiing possibly on Sunday morning when the wind slows. The next storm could be around November 22nd,” Gratz added.

Here’s a press release from Breckenridge on its Friday opening day:

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Nov. 10, 2020 – Following a foot of new snow and the successful kick off of Vail Resorts’ winter operations at Keystone Resort last weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort is set to welcome skiers and riders back to the slopes on Friday, Nov.13. Reservations and face coverings are required for mountain access and the resort is open exclusively to pass holders through Dec. 7. Reservations for Breck’s Opening Day will be available starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The resort will open at 8:30 a.m. with approximately 90 acres of terrain accessed by the BreckConnect Gondola, Colorado SuperChair, 5-Chair and Rip’s Ride. Open trails will primarily include Springmeier, 4 O’clock and Trygve’s.

The resort will continue to make snow at every opportunity as weather and conditions permit, working to expand terrain towards Peak 9. While many things may look different this year, one thing that will remain the same is the resort’s commitment to opening all peaks and terrain as soon as conditions permit.

What to Expect for Winter 2020-21 at Breck

With plans to operate through Memorial Day, Breckenridge Ski Resort is committed to doing everything it can to prioritize safety and ensure a successful winter season from start to finish. For everyone’s safety, face coverings will be required to access the mountain and in all aspects of operations, including in lift lines, and while loading, unloading and riding in lifts and gondolas. To allow for physical distancing, access to the mountain will be managed through a reservation system that prioritizes pass holders and limits the sale of lift tickets. This system is designed to help ensure guests have the space they need no matter when they visit, and for the vast majority of days, the resort believes it will be able to accommodate everyone who wants to ski and ride. Pass holders will have exclusive early season access, including early access to up to seven advance Priority Reservation Days, all before lift tickets go on sale Dec. 8, and pass holders will also have access to as many week-of reservations as their pass type and availability allow throughout the winter season. Learn more about our commitment to safety and new reservation system on the Winer Experience page at Breckenridge.com.

Early Season & Uphill Access

Please be reminded that early season conditions exist. Breckenridge Ski Resort requires skiers and riders to observe all posted signs and warnings, have a face covering with them, and maintain physical distancing. Closed trails may contain hazards due to limited natural snow coverage and snowmaking operations. For the safety of all guests, please keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.

Uphill access is currently closed at the resort. The resort will provide an update when uphill access is open for the season. Guests should always call the Uphill Access Hotline before accessing the mountain, (970) 547-5627, and can visit the Mountain Info page on Breckenridge.com for more information on the resort’s uphill access policy, guidelines and designated routes.

Get Priority Access with Your Epic Pass

Don’t forget to lock in a 2020-21 Epic Pass for priority access this winter season. Pass holders have exclusive access to early season skiing and riding and can lock in reservations for the core season in advance! The entire lineup of Epic Pass options is on sale now for a limited time at epicpass.com.