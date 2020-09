Battle Mountain High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Five staff members and 50 students will be quarantined through Sept. 29 after one student of Battle Mountain High School, who last attended class on Tuesday, Sept. 15, tested positive for COVID-19. The school, which says this is not considered an outbreak, issued the following letter to the families and staff of BMHS on Sunday night:



Dear BMHS families and staff:



A “B-Day” (Tuesday/Friday) student at Battle Mountain High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is not an outbreak at this point, just a single case. The student was last at school on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and followed face covering and social distancing guidelines. Public Health is investigating the case and has advised that we transition staff and students who were in the same classroom as the student who tested positive to remote learning beginning Monday, September 21, through Tuesday, September 29, meaning students and staff may return on Wednesday, September 30. Five staff members and 50 students will quarantine. Parents have been notified with specific quarantine instructions while engaged in remote learning.



At present, there is no cause for concern or action for the other grades or classes, so other students will continue attending school as scheduled.



Siblings and parents of the impacted students do not need to quarantine and can attend school unless they develop symptoms at home. If symptoms develop, contact your health care provider and Public Health for further instructions. If your child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19: Follow these isolation instructions at home.Have your child tested.Continue to keep your child home from school and avoid other activities around other peopleNotify the school.Seek medical care and testing for COVID-19, calling your doctor before you show up Each case of COVID-19 is followed up on by public health. As part of this public health investigation: The person diagnosed is being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 are assessed.The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. Cooperation is critical to managing the spread of the virus. In determining who is at risk, Public Health looks for Distance, Duration, Protection. Was a person within three feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes without face covering protection?The risk of infection is not instantaneous or automatic.This is why social distancing and face coverings work. This is how the system is designed to work. Rapidly identify a positive case, remove them from public circulation, remove others with close contact, and contain the spread. If you have further questions, please contact me or Eagle County Public Health and Environment at 970-235-0187.



Sincerely,

Rob Parish, Principal

970 328-2930