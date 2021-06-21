Allman Betts Band to kick off busy summer season at Vilar Performing Arts Center

The Vilar Performing Arts Center last week issued the following press release on the Allman Betts Band playing at the VPAC in Beaver Creek on Sunday, June 27:

Beaver Creek, Colo., June 18, 2021 — It’s no secret the Allman Brothers Band defined Southern rock. It’s fitting then that two sons of these music legends — Devon Allman (son of Gregg Allman) and Duane Betts (son of Dickey Betts) — continue to carry the musical torch that lights music lovers’ fires with their project, the Allman Betts Band.

The band will perform two shows (5 p.m. and 8 p.m.) at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) at Beaver Creek on Sunday, June 27, kicking off a busy summer of live music, comedy and more at the Vilar Center. Tickets are $95 and available now at the VPAC box office (970-845-8497; www.vilarpac.org). The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village (68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, Colorado).

The Allman Betts Band formed in 2018 and has released two albums to date. “Down to the River,” released in 2019, marked the very first time the seven-piece ensemble ever played together. And after touring together for a year, the group’s next album, “Bless Your Heart,” was recorded over the course of a week at Muscle Shoals in Nashville. The chemistry was immediate.

“Now we know how the band plays. We know to trust each other’s instincts. The dynamics have a flow to them: when to step back; when to push forward,” Devon Allman said about the experience.

Fueled by road-forged camaraderie and telepathic musical intensity, the double-album dropped in 2020.



The Allman Betts Band includes Devon Allman and Duane Betts on guitars and vocals, Berry Oakley Jr. on bass, Johnny Stachela on slide guitar, John Ginty on Hammond B3 (Robert Randolph/Dixie Chicks) and Devon Allman Project percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum.

Devon Allman and Duane Betts met as teenagers when they both went on tour with their dads to see what being a rock star was really like. Now they know firsthand as they continue to bring their own brand of Southern rock to audiences around the country and world. Catch them at the VPAC on June 27.

===

VPAC Summer Schedule

www.vilarpac.org

If you go …

What: The Allman Betts Band performs two shows

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

When: Sunday, June 27, performances at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: $95

More information: Visit www.vilarpac.org