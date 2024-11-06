Work Under way on new Vail Art Studio in Ford Park

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the new Vail Art Studio being built in Ford Park:

Construction of the new Vail Art Studio, located on the lower bench of Ford Park near the pedestrian bridge to Manor Vail, is underway. The studio is intended to offer a year-round, ADA accessible space for artists to flourish surrounded by Vail’s inspiring natural environment.

Overlooking Gore Creek in Ford Park and adjacent to the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, the Vail Art Studio will include a vaulted ceiling and 12-foot-high walls to allow for strategically placed windows providing natural light and uninterrupted wall space. Within the 750 sq. ft. building, there will be an open working studio of approximately 450 sq. ft., an entrance foyer, an ADA accessible bathroom and storage.

Designed by Harry Teague Architects, the concept was to create a building that is both a working artist studio and a sculpture itself integrated into the landscape of the park. The amenities and utilities will provide the necessary support, environment and light for various art disciplines. Additional outdoor areas adjacent to the studio will be available for programming and workspace.

The project has been contemplated for over two decades, with the town at one point studying the feasibility of reconstructing the existing “art shack” in the area. A 2021 evaluation concluded that “…the expense of working within and modifying an imperfect existing structure, with pretty much no useful components, it makes by far the most sense from an economic standpoint to build a new structure from scratch.”

Following a competitive bid process, the town awarded a contract for the Vail Art Studio to MW Golden Constructors for approximately $1.2 million. The studio is anticipated to be completed by spring 2025. For more information, contact Town of Vail Public Works Director Greg Hall at 970-479-2160 or at ghall@vail.gov.