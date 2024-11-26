Winter travel season begins on the White River National Forest, Vail Pass

The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on winter travel season kicking off in the White River National Forest, including the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area:

The winter travel season is underway across the White River National Forest, and the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area kicks its official season off Saturday.

During the winter season, all wheeled vehicles, including bikes, are limited to plowed routes to protect snow conditions for winter recreation and to protect road quality.

“These winter regulations are an important part of keeping the White River National Forest a premiere location for winter recreation by helping maintain conditions for activities like snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing,” said Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.

In many areas on the White River National Forest partners groom roads for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing as a public service using volunteer time and funding from private and partner sources. Respecting signs and travel restrictions will help protect this investment in maintaining groomed surfaces and winter recreation opportunities.

Winter Motor Vehicle Use Maps identify routes and areas designated for “over the snow” motor vehicle travel, such as snowmobiles. They are free and available at all White River National Forest offices or from http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

Vail Pass season begins Saturday

The winter season officially begins at the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area this Saturday, when seasonal user fees begin to be collected to fund trail grooming, parking area plowing, and education for visitors such as maps and signs.

Day passes are $10 and season passes are $65. Day passes can be purchased with cash or credit cards at Vail Pass, and with cash only at Camp Hale. Season passes are also available at the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District in Minturn, 970-827-5715, and the Dillon Ranger District in Silverthorne, 970-468-5400.

Vail Pass snow rangers encourage visitors to plan ahead. The visitor parking lots typically fill by 9:30 a.m. on Fridays, weekends and holidays. Visitors are asked to park only in designated areas; parking in unauthorized areas causes road safety issues and inhibits plowing.

If the lots at Vail Pass are full, visitors will need to come back at a later time or access the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area from trailheads at Camp Hale.

Additional information on the winter recreation area, including georeferenced Avenza trail maps for mobile devices, is available athttps://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/whiteriver/recarea/?recid=40891.

Winter visitors to the backcountry should check avalanche conditions before heading out. The latest avalanche forecast is available at:https://avalanche.state.co.us/forecasts.