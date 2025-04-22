Avon begins Eaglebend Park improvements April 23

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Eaglebend Park improvements:

Construction for the Eaglebend Park Improvements project is set to begin on Wednesday, April 23. The project will enhance the park’s amenities and create a more enjoyable, family-friendly space for the community. Construction is expected to be substantially completed by October 2025, with the final landscaping phase in Spring 2026.

This project is the result of extensive community engagement, including public surveys and meetings that helped shape the final design. The improvements reflect residents’ priorities for recreation, accessibility, and quality outdoor space. The $890,000 project is funded by the Town of Avon’s Real Estate Transfer Tax and a $375,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO).

Key improvements include:

Brand-new playground equipment, designed for a variety of age groups and accessibility needs

Covered picnic pavilion to support gatherings, celebrations, and community events

New car park to better accommodate park visitors

Portable Restroom

For more information, please visit Avon.org or contact the Engineering Department at (970) 748-4080.