VRD’s 2025 Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Series kicks off on May 21

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the 2025 Bloch Ongert Mountain BikeTown Series that kicks off on May 21:

Join the Vail Recreation District for the 2025 Bloch Ongert Mountain BikeTown Series. Kicking off on May 21 with the youth-only Minturn Mini, the series consists of eight races around the valley. The categories range from beginner to pro, and there’s something for everyone. Mark your calendars, dust off your bikes, and get ready to join us for an action-packed season of thrills, spills, and unforgettable memories. Sign up nowand get ready for a great season of racing!

Register now for the Spring MTB Short Track Series and gear up for the Town Series! The action kicks off on Wednesday, May 7 in Eagle. There are no points or prizes, but it’s a great way to stay active and get in shape after the winter season. The races will take place on a short dirt loop, and participants will have 20 minutes to ride as many laps as possible. Youth races will be five and ten minutes long.

The 2025 VRD Bloch Ongert Town Mountain Bike Race Series returns for its 41st year to offer fun and exciting racing to mountain bikers of all ages and experience levels!

Starting this May, the VRD will host over 1,200 riders, competing for more than $30,000 in prizes and bragging rights. Following each town race, join us for after-parties, where we’ll celebrate with awards and a raffle. The adult participants will enjoy free beer! At the end of the season, the overall series championships will be awarded to both the winning team and individuals in each category. Teams and individuals must sign up for the entire seriesto be eligible for the series champion.

Back for 2025, the AC/DC Award combines racers’ times from the Davos Dash uphill climb on June 18 with the downhill-only Son of Middle Creek Enduro on June 25. The racer with the fastest combined time in each category will be recognized at the Camp Hale Hup race on July 9.

The Youth Mountain Bike Race Series showcases younger riders ages eight to 17. Youth riders are invited to participate in every race in the town series, except for the Son of Middle Creek Enduro race on June 25, which is limited to adults only (junior elite riders are also welcome). The Minturn Mini Kids Race on May 21 is for kids only and lets young riders have the spotlight. Youth awards and raffle prizes are given away on-site immediately following the youth races.

The following are the 2025 Spring MTB Short Track Series dates and locations and Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Town Series. Details for individual events can be found at www.vailrec.com, and registration is available at www.vailrec.com/registration.

Spring MTB Short Track Series

Youth races start at 5:15 p.m. and adult races start at 5:45 p.m.

May 7: Short Track #1 – Eagle County Fairgrounds, Eagle

May 14: Short Track #2 – Miller Ranch Open Space, Edwards

Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Town Series

Youth races start at 4:45 p.m. and adult races start between 5-6 p.m.

May 21: Kids Only Minturn Mini MTB – Town of Minturn

May 28: Eagle Ranch Classic MTB – Eagle

June 18: Davos Dash – Vail

June 25: Son of Middle Creek Enduro – Vail

July 9: Camp Hale Hup – Camp Hale, between Red Cliff and Leadville

July 23: Beaver Creek Blast – Beaver Creek

August 13: Berry Creek Bash, Edwards

August 27: Vail Grind – Vail

Spring MTB Short Track Series pricing

Youth: $10/race preregistered, $15/day-of registration

Adults: $15/race preregistered, $20/day-of registration

Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Town Series pricing

Youth: $15/race preregistered, $21/day-of registration; $92/series

Adults: $31/race preregistered, $42/day-of registration; $190/series

To register for all races, go online to www.vailrec.com/registration. For more information, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

The VRD is an equal opportunity service provider and operates under special permission from the White River National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management.

