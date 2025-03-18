VVF announces full weekend Après at The Amp Festival schedule in Vail April 4-6

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release announcing the full weekend schedule for its third annual Après at The Amp Festival in Vail April 4-6:

Today, the Vail Valley Foundation, in partnership with Vail Mountain, Discover Vail and AEG Presents, released the complete weekend schedule for the third annual Après at The Amp Festival April 4-6. This year’s Festival once again transforms Vail from the World’s Premier Alpine Skiing Destination into the World’s Premier Alpine Music Venue, promising to deliver a jam-packed three-day whirlwind weekend of world-class skiing and exceptional live entertainment.

Building on the already-announced performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, the enhanced 2025 Festival features surprise DJ sets, après events in Vail, and late-night after-parties, creating a can’t miss spring celebration that extends far beyond the main stage.

“We’ve evolved Après at The Amp into a true festival experience that showcases everything Vail has to offer during our spectacular spring season,” said Dave Dressman, vice president of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Vail Valley Foundation. “By partnering with venues on the mountain and in the village, we’re creating a weekend where visitors can seamlessly transition from incredible skiing to world-class live music throughout the day and night. This expanded format allows us to highlight Vail as not just a premier skiing destination, but as the Rocky Mountain’s leading venue for unforgettable entertainment experiences.”

“We are thrilled to see Après at the Amp return bigger and better than ever this spring, following an incredible season of music on mountain and throughout town,” said Beth Howard, vice president and COO of Vail Mountain. “The après culture in Vail is unmatched, and this weekend full of music will be a vibrant celebration of the season.”

Complete Festival Schedule:

Friday, April 4

Jungle (DJ set) and L’Impératrice headline the evening at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, with support from AMBA. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; the Ticket options include single-day and 2-day passes for both General Admission and VIP. Buy tickets online or visit the Vilar Performing Arts Center box office for fee-free ticket purchases. Official Après at The Amp After-Party: Keep the party going into the early morning hours with the official Après at The Amp after-party at Chasing Rabbits in Vail Village from 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. featuring electronic trio Laszewo and a special surprise guest. Pre-sale tickets are available online. Must be 21+.

Saturday, April 5

Vail Mountain DJ Set: AMBA will play a FREE DJ set at Express Lift Bar at Vail Mountain from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. to get everyone hyped up for the evening festivities ahead.

AMBA will play a FREE DJ set at Express Lift Bar at Vail Mountain from to get everyone hyped up for the evening festivities ahead. Après on the Plaza: Enjoy FREE live music at Solaris Plaza in Vail Village from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Jam out to ReK, Sunday Scaries and Laszewo as you make your way off the mountain and prepare to head to The Amp for the evening. Learn more at chasingrabbitsvail.com.

Goth Babe and Sammy Virji headline the evening at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, with support from Don Fuego and Interplanetary Criminal. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; the Ticket options include single-day and 2-day passes for both General Admission and VIP. Buy tickets online or visit the Vilar Performing Arts Center box office for fee-free ticket purchases. Official Après at The Amp After-Party: Keep the party going into the early morning hours with the official Après at the Amp after-party at Chasing Rabbits in Vail Village from 9:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. featuring house beats from OMNOM and Alana English. Pre-sale tickets are available online. Must be 21+.

Sunday, April 6

Vail Mountain DJ Set.: Alana English will play a FREE DJ set at Express Lift Bar at Vail Mountain from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Guests can take advantage of exclusive lodging deals for Après at The Amp weekend, including at Manor Vail Lodge and Evergreen Lodge at Vail. Visit grfavail.com/apres25 for more information on lodging deals.

“Discover Vail has been the driving force behind elevating the après scene in Vail, supporting partners like Vail Mountain, the Vail Valley Foundation and AEG to bring back world class music to Ford Park and The Amp, while fostering partnerships with local businesses to create an unforgettable experience for our guests,” said Jeremy Gross, special events coordinator for Discover Vail. “Après at The Amp is a shining example of our commitment to enhancing Vail’s vibrant après culture, ensuring visitors and locals alike can celebrate the best of music, community, and mountain spirit in unique and iconic settings.”

“Following the success of Après at the Amp year in 2023 with a massive Polo & Pan headline set and then last year’s well received sold out line up with Sofi Tukker, Disco Lines, Bob Moses and Daily Bread, we are beyond excited to bring the Après at The Amp festival back to Vail for its third year,” said Scott Campbell with AEG Presents. “This has been an incredible winter for music in Vail, and Après at The Amp is the perfect end-of-season party to come celebrate winter in Vail one more time!”

Presented by the Vail Valley Foundation in partnership with AEG Presents, Discover Vail, Vail Resorts, and CELSIUS, Après at The Amp has quickly established itself as a premier spring music event in the Rocky Mountains since its debut in 2023, and has grown exponentially each year since.

Tickets for Après at The Amp are available now at grfavail.com/apres25, with prices set to increase as the event approaches. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure the best rates.