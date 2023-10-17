Vail Recreation District to host 31st annual Trick or Treat Trot in Vail on Oct. 31

The Vail Recreation District on Tuesday issued the following press release on its annual Trick or Treat Trot on Oct. 31:

The Vail Recreation District will host the 31st Annual Trick or Treat Trot on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Get your little ones dressed in their spookiest costumes and join us for some fun trick-or-treating in Vail!

This free event is a great opportunity for kids and their families to trick-or-treat through the streets of Vail from 2 to 5 p.m. No registration is required.

Participating merchants will have an orange jack-o-lantern leaf bag outside their front door. Trick-or-treating takes place in Lionshead and Vail Village – rain, snow or shine! Participants are asked to bring their own reusable bags.

The VRD is also hosting a Halloween coloring contest! Download the Coloring Contest

information page and coloring sheet and get your kids started on creating their Halloween-inspired drawing. Entries are due by Tuesday, Oct. 24 and can be dropped off at the Vail Public Library, Imagination Station or Red Sandstone Elementary School in Vail. Entries can also be mailed to VRD Community Programming, 395 E. Lionshead Circle, Vail, CO 81657.

The Vail Public Library will be hosting some fun events as well! On Oct. 31, enjoy not-so-scary Halloween poems and stories at 1 p.m. with a special puppet show by Sandy Fuller Ferguson.

The Trick or Treat Trot is organized by the VRD Community Programming Department. Thank you to Pazzo’s Pizzeria for sponsoring this event!

For more information, call 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com.