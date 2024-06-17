VPAC’s summer show schedule encourages escape to the theater

The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) theater in Beaver Creek recently issued the following press release on its upcoming summer schedule:

Beaver Creek, Colo., June 14, 2024 – Summertime in the mountains of Colorado includes ample time spent outdoors exploring and adventuring. In the Vail Valley, summertime also means escaping to the cool quiet of Beaver Creek’s Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) theater to experience your favorite artist like you’ve never seen them before. If your fond memories of childhood summers include disappearing into the darkness of the cinema and sinking into a plush seat for a full sensory experience, VPAC is the perfect place to reminiscence on an elevated scale.

VPAC’s 530-seat theater provides an intimate auditory and visual experience unlike any other. Groove to the tunes of incoming performers like Tanya Tucker, Shaggy and Joss Stone in the 80-person dance pit that fronts the stage (available on a show-by-show basis). Or opt to applaud the magic of Adam Trent, guffaw along with comedian Tom Papa or revel in the stardom of Bernadette Peters from the comfort of an acoustically enhanced seat, built to absorb sound like the human body. With just 27 rows of seats, you’re never more than 80 feet from the star on the stage.

The VPAC experience was further enhanced this spring with the installation of new state-of-the-art LED lighting. These “wash fixtures” increase color range, light output and reliability, while decreasing operating noise and power consumption. The addition finetunes the sensory surround of a concert at VPAC, which is already one of theater’s specialties.

The only true theater experience in the Vail Valley, VPAC is the perfect place to take a break from Colorado’s trademark sunshine to enjoy an artistic sensory delight before heading back into the great outdoors. Like those memorable summers spent sipping soda while tucked into a springy cinema seat, awed by the images on the big screen, a summer show at VPAC is an otherworldly audiovisual escape not to be missed.

VPAC is pleased to announce a full line-up of incredible shows from June through late September. Tickets are on sale now at vilarpac.org. Relive the childhood magic of escaping to the theater during the heat of the summer with one of these notable performances:

SUNDAY & MONDAY, JUNE 30 – JULY 1 | Brit Floyd – The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Experience

FRIDAY, JULY 5 | Tanya Tucker – Sweet Western Sound Tour

SATURDAY, JULY 6 | Adam Trent – The Next Generation of Magic

TUESDAY, JULY 9 | Bob Reynolds Group – Live in the May Gallery

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY, JULY 10 – 11 | Blackberry Smoke

FRIDAY, JULY 12 | Comedian Tom Papa: Good Stuff Tour

SUNDAY, JULY 14 | Dalí Quartet, McDermott, Morales & Montone Presented by Bravo! Vail

FRIDAY, JULY 19 | Straight No Chaser – Summer: The 90’s

SATURDAY, JULY 20 | Shaggy

MONDAY, JULY 22 |NYP String Quartet & Igor Levit Presented by Bravo! Vail

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 | Vail Dance Festival: Dorrance Dances

SUNDAY, AUG. 4 | Vail Dance Festival: Colorado Dances

TUESDAY, AUG. 6 | Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Request Tour

THURSDAY, AUG. 8 | Hairball – A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock

FRIDAY, AUG. 9 | Clint Black — 35th Anniversary of Killin’ Time

THURSDAY, AUG. 13 | Joss Stone

SATURDAY, AUG. 17 | OKAN – Live in the May Gallery

THURSDAY, AUG. 22 | Bernadette Peters with Members of the Colorado Symphony

FRIDAY, AUG. 23 | Comedian Colin Jost

SATURDAY, AUG. 24 | Peter Rowan with Sam Grisman Project Play Music from Old and In the Way

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28 | George Thorogood & The Destroyers

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8 | Puppy Pals LIVE!

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10 | Rodrigo y Gabriela

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21 | Eli Young Band

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22 | Wild Wolves of Yellowstone – National Geographic Live

For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.