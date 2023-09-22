Vilar Performing Arts Center releases its 2023-24 winter season lineup

The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek recently issued the following press release on its upcoming 2023-24 winter lineup:

Beaver Creek, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023 – The 2023/’24 winter lineup at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek will feature a wide variety of entertainment, from Colorado favorites the Runaway Grooms, to captivating magicians, and two nights of the hit Broadway show STOMP. This lineup joins the previously announced Underground Sound series, as well as the Classical and Dance series slated for this season. More shows to be announced soon!

Tickets for these shows are onsale now at vilarpac.org. Here’s a peek at what’s to come.

Teton Gravity Research film: “Legend Has It”

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 | Starting at $25 ($15 for kids)

Ski lore is riddled with stories, sometimes of unknown origin, describing plausible but extraordinary past events. Often shared on chairlifts, the skin track, or over a beer, these legendary tales, whether they be mythical storm cycles, heroic feats, or whispers of fantastical terrain, all contribute and shape our present experience. Get hyped for winter with TGR on the big screen, plus prize giveaways from partners like Atomic, Volkl, Tincup Whiskey, Yeti and more. Plus, all attendees will have a shot at the tour grand prizes.

The Runaway Grooms

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 | $15

Much like the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the Grateful Dead, The Runaway Grooms paint a spacious soundscape that expands in ever-widening circles, inviting listeners into warm, enveloping musical landscapes that traverse jazz, rock, and folk. Their newest album, “This Road,” captures the energy that the Colorado-based band brings to live performances, each song stretching out along a path filled with melodious meanderings and percussive pathways that dance around a central musical theme.

Nu Deco Ensemble

6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 21 | Starting at $50 ($35 for kids/students)

Innovative hybrid orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble exploded onto Miami’s eclectic music scene in 2015, captivating audiences and fusing innovative, genre-bending orchestral performances and collaborations with the highest levels of musical artistry. Nu Deco celebrates living composers, reimagines all genres of music, and collaborates with a wide range of diverse musical guests, composers, choreographers, dancers, and mixed media artists. This program will feature new arrangements of “pops” and holiday classics.

Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage – 2 shows

5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 | Starting at $65 ($45 for kids)

Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has been a performing magician since his youth. He studied experimental theater at New York University with aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 | Starting at $59.50

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience brings songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage. With video of Cash from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits.

SNAP Contemporary Mystery Performance

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Starting at $49.50 ($39.50 Student/Child)

This enormously entertaining and very creative magic show boasts a cast of seven of Korea’s greatest illusion artists in an enchanting, engaging and hilarious show. A contemporary mystery magical show, SNAP combines moments of classic comedy theatre with a unique stage language, magic and illusion.

STOMP

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 | Starting at $68 ($45 for kids)

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP: the inventive and invigorating stage show that’s dance, music and theatrical performance blended in one electrifying rhythm.

Penn & Teller

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 | Starting at $98 ($74 for limited number of kids tickets)

From humble beginnings busking on the streets of Philadelphia to acclaimed sold-out runs on Broadway to the longest running, and one of the most-beloved, resident headline acts in Las Vegas history, magic’s legendary duo continues to defy labels — and at times physics and good taste — by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy.

iLuminate

6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 | Starting at $48 ($32 for kids)

From the moment the lights fade to darkness, you’re transported into another world … another dimension, where the music moves you and the visuals are unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Named “Best New Act in America” by America’s Got Talent, the brilliant cast of the country’s top dancers and choreographers, along with energetic music, creates a mind-blowing, multi-sensory live show experience.

Puppy Pals LIVE!

6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 | Starting at $38 ($30 for kids)

Puppy Pals is a family fun action-packed show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats. Watch as puppies and the audience are led through challenging and comical tricks as the pooches show everyone who is really the boss.

Additional winter shows include: the VPAC Dance Series: Alonzo King Lines Ballet: Deep River (Jan. 14), MOMIX: Alice (Jan. 28) and BODYTRAFFIC: Bolero by Fernando Hernando Magadan (March 22); Classical Series: Chanticleer (Jan. 25), Cameron Carpenter, organ (Feb. 4), Colorado Symphony feat. Conductor Eun Sun Kim and pianist Inon Barnatan (Feb. 8), Takacs Quartet (Feb. 11), Ray Chen Violin (March 19); and STARS Series: MOMIX: Alice (Jan. 29), BODYTRAFFIC: Bolero By Fernando Hernando Magadan (March 22), and The Boy Who Cried Wolf (April 2).

For more information about the VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.

