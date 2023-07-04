Veteran Art Show at the Vail Public Library throughout July

Eagle County Veterans Services recently issued the following press release on the Veteran Art Show at the Vail Public Library throughout the month of July:

Paintings, photography, sculpture, and more will be featured at the Veterans Art Show in the community room of the Vail Public Library during the month of July. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Vail Valley Art Guild (VVAG), the Vail Public Library, and Eagle County Veterans Services. The art will be for sale with the proceeds paid directly to the artists.



“Art has always been valued in my family,” said Assistant Veterans Service Officer Jackie Allen-Benson, who conceived of the idea for the art show. “As a veteran, my first art was landscape design for which I attended school on the GI Bill. Like many veterans, art is an incredible coping mechanism for dealing with the stresses of life.”



The exhibit coincides with the Vail America Days celebration hosted by the Town of Vail. The artwork will be on display and available for viewing during normal library hours throughout the month of July. Additionally, on Sunday, July 16 from noon – 5:00 p.m., the library will host a reception with the artists, and the public is invited. There is no charge to attend the reception or view the exhibit.



The VVAG has been active in the valley since 2014. Their role for this event is curating, hanging, and sponsoring the event for the veterans in our valley.



###ESPAÑOL###



Exhibición de arte de veteranos en la biblioteca pública de Vail durante todo julio



28 de junio de 2023 – Durante el mes de julio, se presentarán pinturas, fotografías, esculturas y más en el Veterans Art Show en el salón comunitario de la Biblioteca Pública de Vail. La exhibición es una colaboración entre Vail Valley Art Guild (VVAG), la Biblioteca Pública de Vail y los Servicios para Veteranos del Condado de Eagle. Las obras de arte estarán a la venta y las ganancias se pagarán directamente a los artistas.



“El arte siempre ha sido valorado en mi familia”, dijo Jackie Allen-Benson, oficial asistente de servicio a veteranos, quien concibió la idea de la exhibición de arte. “Como veterana, mi primer arte fue el diseño de paisajes para el cual asistí a la escuela con el GI Bill. Al igual que muchos veteranos, el arte es un mecanismo de supervivencia increíble para lidiar con el estrés de la vida”.



La exhibición coincide con la celebración de Vail America Days organizada por el Pueblo de Vail. Las obras de arte estarán en exhibición y disponibles para su visualización durante el horario normal de la biblioteca durante todo el mes de julio. Además, el domingo 16 de julio desde el mediodía hasta las 5:00 p.m., la biblioteca ofrecerá una recepción con los artistas y el público está invitado. No hay ningún cargo por asistir a la recepción o ver la exposición.



El VVAG ha estado activo en el valle desde 2014. Su papel en este evento es organizar, organizar y patrocinar el evento para los veteranos de nuestro valle.