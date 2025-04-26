Vail Village Parking Structure work set to begin on April 28

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on maintenance and repair work on the Vail Village Parking Structure starting Monday, April 28:

Town of Vail crews will begin cleaning, maintenance and repair work in the Vail Village Parking Structure starting next Monday, April 28. Motorists are advised that certain areas of the structure will be closed in phases to facilitate the work. To ensure safety and efficiency, vehicles that disregard closures and park in taped-off or coned-off areas will be ticketed and/or towed.

The annual wash down of the structure will start at midnight on April 28 and will continue through the week until completed, expected no later than May 2. Cleaning will begin at the P3 entrance and will continue level by level. Only the areas where crews are working will be closed. Striping is anticipated to occur in mid-May.

In addition, structural repairs at the Vail Village Parking Structure are tentatively expected to begin next month. Repairs and maintenance planned at both the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will extend the life of the facilities and allow the town to keep them safe and functioning well into the future.

Parking is currently free at both structures until May 30. For more information, contact Town of Vail Facilities Supervisor Randy Guzick at 970-479-2239.

