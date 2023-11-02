Vail Valley’s Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa expanding its commitment to sustainability

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon on Wednesday issued the following press release on its sustainability efforts:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is continuing to amplify its commitment to sustainability with a new pledge to take the entire resort free of single-use plastic products by 2024 and the return of the “Nature at Night” educational series led by Eagle County’s Walking Mountains Science Center.

As the first LEED Silver Certified hotel in both Colorado and the Westin brand, The Westin Riverfront has long been a leader in environmentally friendly lodging. To accomplish the pledge to remove all single-use plastic products, the resort has replaced all in-room plastic water bottles with reusable aluminum bottles – which removes more than 88,000 plastic bottles from the waste stream – and installed water filtration stations on every floor. The Food & Beverage department has transitioned to using only eco-friendly to-go containers and has replaced all plastic utensils with silverware. Next year, the hotel will roll out refillable bathroom amenities, including shampoo, conditioner, soap and body lotion.

The Westin Riverfront – which has offered on-site recycling since it opened in 2008 – is also embracing the new Town of Avon ordinance that goes into effect on Nov. 1st requiring universal recycling for all residents, commercial entities and visitors.

The Westin Riverfront was awarded Actively Green Certification from Eagle County’s Walking Mountains Science Center last year and is partnering with them again to host FREE weekly “Nature at Night” educational events this winter. Open to resort guests and the Vail Valley public, the series will run on Mondays at 4 p.m. from January 8th – April 8th.

Other unique green programs at The Westin Riverfront include:

The Westin Riverfront’s outdoor pool & three infinity hot tubs use a saline-based filtration system, which reduces chemical consumption by 90 percent

Free public transportation access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola

Electric vehicle charging stations

Spa Anjali offers a unique “Green Check-In” program, where guests receive a discount on their services if they come to the spa in the robe from their guest residence, reducing the need to launder a 2nd robe

Housekeeping uses only eco-friendly cleaning products in all guest rooms, Spa Anjali & the Athletic Club

The resort has adopted two miles of Highway 6 for continuous upkeep since 2008

The resort supports the Eagle River Watershed Council through an annual donation and staff participation in the Eagle River Cleanup Day each September

The resort supports Clean the World, a non-profit program that recycles and distributes discarded soap and shampoo products to impoverished people worldwide

Westin Riverfront employees work to maintain an on-site garden where all team members are invited to pick fresh produce and herbs weekly to take home for healthy meal

Spa Anjali uses Comphy Linen and Towels, which last 2+ times longer than standard cotton sheets and are light, so use less energy to launder

Spa Anjali recently installed Interface Net-Works carpet made from recycled fishing nets

More than 8,000 tress have been planted by Eminence Organic Skin Care based on products sold in the Spa Anjali boutique

The Westin Riverfront donates all retired towels and sheets our local Eagle County Animal Shelter

Located in the heart of the Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. The resort is home to Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval and the Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks. The Westin Riverfront also offers a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music. For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.