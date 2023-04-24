Vail Resorts summer operations in Colorado

Vail Resorts recently issued the following press release on summer operating dates for its Colorado resorts:

As the winter season winds down, our Colorado mountain resorts are starting to make plans for summer. While there’s still time to get in your spring turns with skiing and riding at Vail Mountain through Sunday, April 23 and Breck open as long as possible into May, the warmer temperatures and spring sunshine have us daydreaming about summer in the mountains.

Resort Summer Operating Dates:

Vail Mountain: Friday, June 16 through Sunday, Oct. 1

o Gondola One will run for GoPro Mountain Games June 10 – 11

o After Monday, Sept. 4, operations will be Friday through Sunday

· Crested Butte: Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, Sept. 24

o After Monday, Sept. 4, operations will be weekends only

· Beaver Creek: Saturday, June 17 through Sunday, Sept. 24*

o After Monday, Sept. 4, operations will be weekends only

o *Beaver Creek Golf Club planned to open May 12 for members and guests and Red Sky Ranch & Golf Club planned to open May 12 for members and May 17 for guests

· Keystone Resort: Friday, June 23 through Monday, Sept. 4*

o Mountain operations are planned Thursdays through Mondays

o *Keystone Golf planned to open May 12 and Keystone Adventure Center and Lakeside Village planned to open June 11

· Breckenridge Ski Resort: Friday, June 30 through Monday, Sept. 4

Please note that all resort operations are weather and conditions dependent and subject to change.

Stay tuned for more information on summer activities and events at each resort in the coming months as we get closer to summer!

And, don’t forget, it’s never too early to start planning for the 2023/24 winter season with Epic Passes on sale now. Get the best price and most benefits by purchasing early. Learn more at EpicPass.com.