Vail Recreation District’s Dynafit 5K & 10K @ 10,000 Feet Trail Run set for Saturday, July 15

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Dynafit 5K & 10K @ 10,000 Feet Trail Run:

The Vail Recreation District trail running season continues on July 15 at 8 a.m. with the Dynafit 5K & 10K @ 10,000 Feet Trail Run. Lace up your running shoes and prepare for an exhilarating challenge and high-altitude excitement! Combining the thrill of competitive running with the breathtaking beauty of the mountainous terrain, this year’s event promises to be even more memorable as participants test their endurance, strength, and determination in the thin air and rugged landscapes of Vail Mountain. Join us for the fourth event in the 2023 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.

The 10K race begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8:10 a.m. at the top of Gondola One at Mid-Vail on Vail Mountain. The average grade of the 10K is 7% with an elevation gain of nearly 1,200 feet, while the shorter 5K is less challenging and will still allow runners the chance to experience racing at an impressive altitude surrounded by incredible views. You can view a course map here.

Runners can pick up race bibs or register in person on Friday, July 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. in front of Lululemon in Vail Village. Online registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Race day registration and bib pickup take place at the bottom of Gondola One from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Racers can park for free in the Vail Village parking structure. Gondola One will run from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. to allow participants and spectators to catch a ride to the Mid-Vail start line. Participants should load no later than 7:30 am to arrive at the start in time. Racers and spectators must pick up a free gondola voucher at the race registration table. Gondola One will stop running at 8:15 a.m. and will open back up to the public at 9:30 a.m. when the cost to ride will be $55.

After crossing the finish line, participants can pick up their custom race T-shirt and a delicious Northside Kitchen donut! The awards ceremony will take place at Mid-Vail with recognition of top participants in each age division once the majority of the racers have finished. Every runner is entered to win great prizes from our sponsors; the drawing takes place following awards. Gondola One starts running again at 9:30 a.m. to take people down the mountain. Participants and spectators can also stick around Mid-Vail and grab a beer, a coffee, or a bite at The Coop starting around 9:30 a.m.

﻿REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/register and save on individual races by registering before

﻿race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual race cost for the 10K is $38 pre-registered, $45 week-of and $55 day-of.

5K costs are $30 pre-registered, $36 week-of and $45 day-of.

Student rates are $25 pre-registered, $30 week-of and $37 day-of.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Next up, we return to Vail for the Berry Picker on July 29. Then we head down valley for the Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K on Aug. 19 before finishing up the series with the MeadowGold 10K & 5K in Minturn on Sept. 9.

Our title sponsor for the 2023 Vail Recreation District Vail Trail Running Series is Dynafit. Presenting sponsors include Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Elevated Dental, Eagle Outside, Boneyard, Town of Minturn, Vail’s Mountain Haus and The Steadman Clinic.

Partners also include Central Rockies Mortgage, New Belgium Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea, Northside Coffee and Kitchen, Skratch Labs, Lululemon, Jaunt Media Collective, Optic Nerve, West Vail Liquor Mart, Vail Resorts, YETI, Vail Honeywagon and FirstBank.