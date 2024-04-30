Vail Recreation District mountain bike racing season kicks off on May 1

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the Bloch & Chapleau Short Track Series starting Wednesday, May 1:

Summer is around the corner, and it’s time to get into biking shape! The Vail Recreation District will kick off the 2024 mountain bike racing season on Wed, May 1 with the Bloch & Chapleau Short Track Series, three short track races taking place this spring. The first race starts at 5:15 p.m. at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in the Town of Eagle. Sign up now and get ready to race!

The short track races circle a short, dirt loop, with adult participants completing as many laps as possible in 20 minutes. An average lap is expected to take approximately two minutes to finish. The length of time for the youth races is five minutes for ages 6 to 9 and 10 minutes for ages 10 to 14. This race is a great chance to challenge yourself to complete as many laps as you can!

Parking is available on-site at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Race day activities begin at 4 p.m. with day-of registration, which will last until 6:30 p.m. The first race of the evening starts at 5:15 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 9, followed by a race at 5:30 p.m. for kids ages 10 to 14. Adult races will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the beginner category and continue with the sport category at 6:15 p.m. The final race, for cyclists in the expert category, will begin at 6:45 p.m.

The cost to preregister is $6 for kids and $16 for adults. Day-of registration rates are $9 for kids and $23 for adults. There is no series registration for the short track races, just individual race registration.

Unlike the upcoming summer Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Race Series, the Spring MTB Short Track Series will not award prizes or points for individual racers or teams. It’s just about stretching those legs out and having fun! We will have an after-party and raffle; this will take place right after the race concludes at Capitol Public House in Eagle. Race participants ages 21+ will get a free beer!

Next up, join us on Wed, May 8 for the second short track race in Edwards at the Miller Ranch Open Space. The third and final race in this series will take place on Wed, May 15 at Maloit Park in the Town of Minturn. The first Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Race Series takes place on May 22 with the Minturn Mini youth race, followed by the all-ages Eagle Ranch Classic on May 29.

Race organizers are watching the weather and will notify participants should the race be canceled due to inclement weather or unrideable conditions. Check vailrec.com or the VRD’s Facebook page at facebook.com/vailrecdistrict for updates closer to each event.

Preregistration for the Short Track Series races, as well as registration for other spring and summer activities, is available at www.vailrec.com/register or by calling 970-479-2280. Visit www.vailrec.com for details on races and all other VRD programs.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsors Mountain Valley Kids Dental and Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors Howard Head Sports Medicine, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, East West Hospitality, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Mountainsmith, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, West Vail Liquor Mart and Mountain Pedaler, Jaunt Media, Gravity Haus, Dryland Fitness & The Sloperoom, Ski Town All-Stars, FirstBank, Best Day Brewing.