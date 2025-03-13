Vail Police seek public help locating Angela Lujan, missing since Monday

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Vail Police Department on Wednesday issued the following press release seeking public help locating Angela Lujan, missing since leaving Vail Health on Monday:
The Vail Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 33-year-old Angela Lujan, who has been missing since Monday. At approximately 12:45 a.m. on March 10, Lujan walked away from Vail Health and was last seen near 1 Vail Road wearing a grey hoodie and green pants.
Lujan does not have her cell phone. The Vail Police Department is actively trying to locate Lujan to verify her physical well-being.
Those with any information or who have seen Lujan are asked to contact Detective Andrew Thomas at athomas@vail.gov or at 970-479-2201.