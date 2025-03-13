Vail Police seek public help locating Angela Lujan, missing since Monday

The Vail Police Department on Wednesday issued the following press release seeking public help locating Angela Lujan, missing since leaving Vail Health on Monday:

The Vail Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 33-year-old Angela Lujan, who has been missing since Monday. At approximately 12:45 a.m. on March 10, Lujan walked away from Vail Health and was last seen near 1 Vail Road wearing a grey hoodie and green pants.

Lujan does not have her cell phone. The Vail Police Department is actively trying to locate Lujan to verify her physical well-being.

Those with any information or who have seen Lujan are asked to contact Detective Andrew Thomas at athomas@vail.gov or at 970-479-2201.