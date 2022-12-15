Vail opens most of the Back Bowls

Photo Credit: Eric Dunn, Vail Mountain

Vail opened the Back Bowls on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“What’s a better way to celebrate turning 60 than a BACK BOWL BIRTHDAY BASH! China Bowl, Tea Cup, Siberia Bowl and Sun Up Bowl are OPEN!” Vail posted on Facebook Thursday.

A new chairlift is still under construction in Sun Down Bowl, as well as Game Creek Bowl.

Blue Sky Basin remains closed for now.

Vail has already received 119 inches of snow so far this season, with more reportedly on the way next week.

Here’s the official press release from Vail Resorts:

Terrain Opening Today:

Sun Up Bowl and Sun Up Express (#9)

Tea Cup Bowl and Tea Cup Express (#36)

China Bowl and Orient Express (#21)

Siberia Bowl with connection via Silk Road

Inner Mongolia Bowl (available as hike-to terrain)

Outer Mongolia Bowl (available as hike-to terrain)

60th Anniversary Birthday Bash: The 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash kicks off today with the launch of the Eagle’s Nest Ice Bar – one of two planned Ice Bars for the 60th Season. Guests joined for a complimentary champagne toast and live mountaintop DJ set. Free concerts and more are happening all weekend long – visit vail.com for more!

Other 60th Anniversary Experiences Launching Today: