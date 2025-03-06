Vail native, Denver Mayor Johnston faces torrent of false GOP claims on immigration

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, second from left, testifies before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday (screenshot from House Oversight Committee YouTube).

Colorado’s Republican members of Congress repeatedly spread false information about crime rates in Denver and Aurora as they lined up to question Denver Mayor Mike Johnston during a lengthy hearing Wednesday on so-called “sanctuary city” policies on Capitol Hill.

Johnston, a Vail native, was one of four big-city mayors called to testify by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation of what U.S. Rep. James Comer, a Kentucky Republican and the committee’s chair, called “misguided and obstructionist policies” that hinder enforcement of federal immigration laws.

In a prepared statement, Johnston recounted the actions Denver took in response to the arrival of large numbers of migrants, many of them Venezuelans lawfully seeking asylum, in the city beginning in early 2023. More than 42,000 people arrived in the city over the next 18 months, in what is believed to be the largest per-capita influx of migrants of any city in the country.

“We are each entitled to our own opinion about what should happen at the border, but that was not the question facing Denver,” Johnston told lawmakers. “The question Denver faced was: What will you do with a mom and two kids dropped on the streets of our city with no warm clothes, no food and no place to stay?”

The city opened a number of emergency shelters that were gradually closed over the following two years as new arrivals applied for work authorizations and were connected to jobs and housing. The city spent a total of $79 million on these support services, but expenditures on such programs have since dropped by nearly 90%, Johnston said.

“Denver made a choice as a city — not to hate each other, but to help each other,” he said. “It wasn’t perfect, and it required sacrifice from all of us, but in the end, Denver came out stronger and closer than we were before.”

All four of Colorado’s Republican members of Congress — U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert of Windsor, Gabe Evans of Fort Lupton, Jeff Crank of Colorado Springs and Jeff Hurd of Grand Junction — took turns questioning Johnston Wednesday. Only Boebert is a permanent member of the Oversight Committee; Evans, Crank and Hurd were “waived on” to the panel temporarily.

Evans, a former police officer elected last year to represent Colorado’s battleground 8th District, has embraced President Donald Trump’s plans to carry out the mass deportation of more than 12 million people in the country unlawfully. Evans told Johnston that Denver’s immigration policies are why the city is “cratering in their public safety statistics.” In a social media post, Evans called the mayor’s assertion that crime rates in Denver are down “categorically false.”

In fact, Johnston’s claims were accurate. Data from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, based on Denver Police Department statistics, show that the city’s rates of violent and property crimes peaked in 2022, before large numbers of migrants began arriving in the area, and have declined since then.

Boebert, meanwhile, acknowledged that crime rates were down in Denver but claimed they were up in the City of Aurora, because Denver was “shipping” new arrivals to its neighbor. Aurora has been singled out by Trump and other far-right opponents of immigration, who have made a series of false and exaggerated claims that the city has been “invaded and conquered” by a Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua.

But Boebert’s claim was also false. Consistent with trends in Denver, the state of Colorado and the U.S. as a whole, crime rates in Aurora have dropped since 2022 and continued their decline last year, according to Aurora Police Department statistics.

Johnston testified alongside New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. David Bier, director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, was the lone witness invited to Thursday’s panel by the Oversight Committee’s Democratic minority. Bier pointed to “a mountain of empirical research” showing that immigrants, including immigrants in the country without authorization, commit crimes at a much lower rate than the native-born population.

“If Congress wants more cooperation, it should address the concerns of these cities,” Bier said. “What Congress should do is re-establish trust. (An) indiscriminate mass deportation agenda is a far greater threat to public safety than any city policy.”

Denver’s policies

There is no legal definition of what constitutes a “sanctuary” jurisdiction. But many state and local governments across the country have adopted a variety of policies that limit coordination with federal immigration enforcement, citing the need to reduce strain on local law enforcement resources, and arguing that the trust established in immigrant communities by such policies better serves public safety goals.

Colorado law prohibits local law enforcement from assisting federal agents in detaining people for civil immigration offenses — in other words, merely being in the country unlawfully — and from entering certain agreements to detain immigrants on behalf of the federal government. In 2017, Denver City Council members unanimously adopted a wide-ranging immigration ordinance that placed additional restrictions on cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, including barring them from secure areas in the city jail without a warrant.

Johnston made headlines in November when he predicted that Trump’s plans for mass deportations would lead to a “Tiananmen Square moment” in Denver with police and citizens engaging in mass civil disobedience to halt federal operations. Though he soon walked those comments back, Johnston also said that he was “not afraid” to go to jail for defying mass deportation efforts that were “illegal or immoral.”

Several Republican members of Congress during Wednesday’s hearing raised the possibility of criminal charges against Johnston and other “sanctuary city” mayors.

“One of you said you were willing to go to jail,” said Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana. “We might give you that opportunity.”

Over the course of more than six hours of questioning, Johnston insisted that Denver’s policies complied with all applicable state and federal laws. The city cooperates with ICE in certain circumstances, he noted, including by complying with detainer requests for individuals subject to a federal criminal warrant.

Johnston faced questions about the recent release of a suspected Tren de Aragua member, Abraham Gonzalez, from a Denver jail. The Denver Sheriff Department notified ICE agents of Gonzalez’s impending release, and six ICE agents were present to take him into custody in the jail’s parking lot. Gonzalez assaulted the officers while being taken into custody, ICE’s Denver field office said in a social media post earlier this week.

“Now you’re putting police officers — who you’re sworn to help protect as their mayor — at risk to score political points, and I think it’s outrageous,” Crank said. “Will you change that, for the safety of your officers and those ICE agents?”

Johnston said it was the first such incident he was aware of out of more than 1,200 similar instances in which the city notified ICE of a suspect’s release.

“I reached out to the ICE officers yesterday,” he told Crank. “And I’ve asked to sit down with them to talk about this procedure and how we can align systems to make sure no other officers get injured.”

Editor’s note: A version of this story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com.