Holy Cross Energy hits nearly 100% renewable power in month of May

Bryan Hannegan

Holy Cross Energy, the member-owned rural electric coop that provides power to Vail and surrounding Eagle County, announced on Thursday that in May it achieved nearly 100% electricity from renewable energy sources, according to the following press release:

Holy Cross Energy (HCE) announced today that 96% of the electricity provided to its members in May 2025 came from clean energy sources, a new milestone on the rural electric cooperative’s journey towards providing its membership with 100% clean energy by 2030. This achievement reflects HCE’s continued investment in local and regional wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources, as well as innovative partnerships that support a resilient and sustainable electric grid.

While the 96% renewable figure represents the highest monthly total to date, and marks significant progress toward HCE’s clean energy goals, the cooperative does not expect to be this high in renewables throughout the remainder of the year. HCE does however expect to deliver an average of 85% renewable energy to its members throughout 2025.

“We’re proud to be delivering on our promise to lead the clean energy transition in Western Colorado,” said Bryan Hannegan, President and CEO of Holy Cross Energy. “This milestone shows what’s possible when a community-owned utility works collaboratively with its members, communities, and partners to create a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Holy Cross Energy serves more than 45,000 members in Eagle, Pitkin, Garfield, and Gunnison counties. Its goal of providing 100% carbon-free electricity to its members by 2030 without compromising safety, reliability, or affordability has garnered national recognition.

HCE encourages members to continue participating in energy efficiency programs, and demand management initiatives that make the grid cleaner and more flexible. To learn more about HCE’s renewable energy programs and track progress toward its clean energy goals, visit www.holycross.com.

About Holy Cross Energy

Founded in 1939, Holy Cross Energy (HCE) is a not-for-profit rural electric co-op providing safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy and services that improve the quality of life for more than 45,000 members in western Colorado. HCE was built by and belongs to the diverse communities and members we serve. Membership is open to everyone in our service territory, regardless of race, religion, age, disability, language, political perspective, or socioeconomic status. HCE is committed to leading the responsible transition to a clean energy future with a goal of safely providing 100% clean, affordable and reliable energy to its members by 2030.