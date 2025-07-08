Public transit best way to access Nottingham Park for Triple Bypass celebration

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the Triple Bypass coming to town on Saturday, July 12:

The Triple Bypass is recognized as one of the premier cycling events in the United States. The ride is 120 miles from Evergreen (Bergen Park) over Juniper Pass (11,140 ft.), Loveland Pass (11,990 ft.), Swan Mountain and Vail Pass (10,560 ft.), concluding in Avon’s Nottingham Park for the finish celebration. The Triple Bypass is presented by Evergreen Ride Club and Shift Events, the largest and most charitable bike club in the state of Colorado.

The Town of Avon is honored to host the Triple Bypass Finish Celebration and its 5,000 riders. With that comes some impacts on traffic and parking patterns and guests should expect delays on Avon Road, Highway 6, and Riverfront Lane during this time.

Date(s): Saturday, July 12, 2025

Hours of Event: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Harry A. Nottingham Park

Getting to and leaving Triple Bypass Finish Celebration

Public transit is the easiest way to access Harry A. Nottingham Park.

The Town offers a free event shuttle between the Beaver Creek Bear Lot and the Sheraton Mountain Vista stop located on W. Beaver Creek Blvd.

If you must drive, parking will be available at the Beaver Creek Bear Lot where a Town of Avon Event Shuttle is available.

AVON TRANSIT // EVENT SHUTTLE : Fare-free event shuttles are available as outlined below:

TO / FROM BEAVER CREEK BEAR LOT: Avon Triple Bypass Event Shuttles will run every 30 minutes between the Sheraton Mountain Vista stop and the Beaver Creek Bear lot between 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.



General Parking and Rider Pick Up at Triple Bypass Finish Celebration

Rider Pick Up: Rider pick-up IS available at FirstBank and US Bank in Avon. Rider pick-up is NOT available at Nottingham Park or Avon Recreation Center.

Participant Parking: Participants only, vehicle parking is limited and on a first come first served basis and available at the following locations: Beaver Creek Bear Lot and First Bank Avon Lots.

General Parking: The Town of Avon’s paid parking plan will provide free parking for the first three hours in the following locations: On-street parking in Town owned parking stalls on East Benchmark Road, limited access on West Benchmark Road, and West Beaver Creek Boulevard. Residents and guests will be required to pay $1 per hour beyond the initial three free hours. The parking will be regulated between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. seven days a week, 365 days a year and is subject to change. There will continue to be no overnight parking from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. without Avon Police Department approval.

in the following locations: The use of public transportation is encouraged as well as walking or riding a bike to the park.

When parking in Avon, look out for Avon’s parking signs with easy-to-read blue circles and “P” designation.

For more detailed information on Avon’s parking plan, please visit Avon.org.

TEMPORARY ROAD & PARKING LOT CLOSURES | Friday, July 11 & Saturday, July 12

Avon Road, Partial Closure Saturday from 11:30 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. North bound lane closure between Highway 6 and Hurd Lane.

Lake Street, Full Closure Friday at 11:00 p.m. through Saturday at 11:00 p.m. Limited access for Avon Recreation Center patrons until 11:00 a.m . on Saturday.

Mikaela Way, Partial Closure Friday 11:00 p.m. through Saturday at 9:00 p.m. South bound lane closure between Lake Street and the Avon Town Hall. North bound traffic is limited to private event charter traffic only.

West Benchmark Road at Mikaela Way, Partial Closure Friday 11:00 p.m. through Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverfront Lane at Avon Road, Partial Closure Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Limited to hotel, local and ride share traffic ONLY . Full closure just east of the railroad tracks / crossing.

Recreation Center Parking Lots West lot closed Friday at 11:00 p.m. through Saturday at 11:00 p.m. North lot open for Recreation Center patrons until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. NO Rider Pick Up Access.

Mikaela Way Parking Stalls Friday at 11:00 p.m. through Saturday at 11:00 p.m. Limited access for Avon Library patrons ONLY . NO Rider Pick Up Access .



AVON TRANSIT : All Avon buses and shuttles arrive and depart from Avon Station.

The Town of Avon Mobility Department will operate the Red and Blue Lines from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Avon Transit will run on schedule all day.

Lake Street, Comfort Inn and Mikaela Way bus stops are closed.

Passengers should use the Sheraton Mountain Vista or Avon Station stops.

CORE TRANSIT : CORE Transit will offer regular service between Vail and Walmart Station; Eagle/Gypsum; and Avon Station.

Questions should be directed to https://evta.colorado.gov/schedule or call CORE Transit on (970) 328-3520.