The draw of ‘down valley’

Located at 72 New York Mountain Rd. in Eagle, this luxury home is situated on one of the most prized lots in Eagle Ranch, offering spectacular views of New York Mountain.

Once considered too far removed from the central ski hubs of Vail and Beaver Creek, the down valley towns of Eagle and Gypsum have emerged as highly desirable and vibrant communities. Drawn by a more accessible mountain lifestyle with neighborhood appeal, locals, families, second homeowners, and retirees are migrating to these communities. Their lower elevation is an added draw, while still providing proximity to world-class ski resorts and amenities, including an airport with major jet and private air service access only 15 minutes away.

From affordable alternatives to coveted communities

Originally favored for their affordability, Eagle and Gypsum have evolved significantly. Developments like Eagle Ranch and Frost Creek have expanded the area’s housing offerings, introducing a mix of price points, newer and more contemporary homes, and architectural styles that appeal to a broader demographic. Locals, retirees, and second homeowners alike are now drawn to these vibrant and growing communities.

Amy Pates

The appeal goes beyond price: In addition to more space for your dollar, the region also offers a more temperate climate, extensive trail systems, and easy access to open space that provide year-round recreation without the crowds or elevation challenges of popular resort communities.

Rich history, natural advantages

Founded in 1882, Eagle has roots in ranching, agriculture, farming, and mining. Its modern expansion began around 25 years ago with Eagle Ranch, a thoughtfully planned neighborhood designed around open space and trail systems. Sitting at 6,600 feet, Eagle is significantly lower in elevation than Vail or Breckenridge—making it a great option for anyone challenged by the higher elevations.

Outdoor recreation and community spirit

With over 100 miles of trails and close access to rivers, forests, and golf courses, Eagle and Gypsum are a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Residents enjoy mountain biking, hiking, fly fishing, and cross-country skiing, often right from their doorsteps. The area’s mild climate means more days to garden, birdwatch, and enjoy nature.

Despite their growth, both towns retain a close-knit, small-town feel. Events like Eagle Flight Days, the Eagle County Rodeo, and Gypsum Daze (which features notable country music acts) help foster strong community connections. Weekly summer concerts and easy access to Vail and Beaver Creek round out the experience, offering the best of both rustic charm and upscale amenities.

Housing for all budgets

Whether you’re entering the market or looking for luxury, Eagle and Gypsum offer a wide spectrum of real estate options.

Entry-level and first-time buyers (Under $1M)

New communities are helping meet demand for more affordable housing, including options for down payment assistance and deed restriction programs that can lower the overall price and mortgage. Options include:

Haymeadow in Eagle features 7 Hermits Condominiums, two-bed, two-bath units starting at $440,000 for local employees.

Siena Lakes in Gypsum is developing modern, single-family homes with garages and open layouts in the $650,000 to $800,000 range.

Additional options like Stratton Flats and Buckhorn Valley offer townhomes and single-family residences in the $700K–$850K range.

Middle market ($1M to $2.5M)

Eagle Ranch remains a cornerstone community, close to shops, restaurants, and trails.

The Village Homes Neighborhood offers single family homes and townhomes in walkable neighborhoods.

Aidan’s Meadow, located within the Eagle Ranch Golf Course, features 74 homes, many with golf course views.

For those seeking charm, historic homes in the Town of Eagle range from $1.3M to $2M.

Luxury market ($2.5M and up)

Eagle and Gypsum are increasingly drawing luxury buyers seeking a year-round mountain lifestyle. Many have previously focused only on Vail or Beaver Creek but now seek a quieter, mountain setting and community away from the highway. As the saying goes, they came for the winters, and now they are staying for the summers.

Red Sky Golf Club and Frost Creek offer exclusive golf course living, with homes ranging from $2M to over $8M.

Siena Valley Club is a planned 2,000-acre luxury golf and residential community in Gypsum offering mountain views, open space, fishing, and custom homes from $4M-$6M.

The Eagle Ranch Highlands Community offers new custom builds priced from $4M to $5M.

For ultra-private living, Castle Peak Ranch, the Brush Creek Valley, and Brush Creek Stables Ranch, offer options in the $2.5M to $10M price range.

Looking ahead

As Eagle and Gypsum grow, they retain the character and community values that have long defined them: open space, opportunity, and a strong connection to the outdoors. Whether you’re seeking a family home, a retirement base, or a luxurious mountain retreat, these towns offer a welcoming gateway to the best of Colorado living.

