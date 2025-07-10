5K & 10K@10,000 Feet trail run set for July 19

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming 5K & 10K@10,000 Feet running race on July 19:

Get ready to race above it all on Saturday, July 19 at the 5K & 10K@10,000 Feet, the fourth event in the Vail Recreation District’s 2025 Vail Trail Running Series. This adventure begins with a scenic gondola ride to Mid-Vail, where you’ll take off on a beautiful alpine course lined with wildflowers, pine forests and expansive views. It’s a breathtaking backdrop (literally and figuratively) for one of our favorite events in the series! This race is presented by Howard Head Sports Medicine and Rossignol.

Whether you choose the 10K or 5K, you’ll start at the top of Gondola One at Mid-Vail on Vail Mountain. The 10K, beginning at 8 a.m., ascends nearly 1,200 feet and maintains an average of a 7% grade throughout the course. Then, at 8:15 a.m., the 5K – though shorter and only ascending 627 feet – takes racers on an equally impressive high altitude course with incredible views. You can view the 5K course map here and the 10K course map here. Run the course with the Ride w/ GPS app before it’s marked!

Online registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 18. Runners can pick up race bibs or register in person on Friday, July 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. Location TBD in Vail Village. Race day registration and bib pickup take place at the bottom of Gondola One from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Rossignol will be at Friday’s bib pickup and at Mid-Vail on Saturday to show off and demo their new trail running shoes and accessories!

Racers can park in the Vail Village parking structure; daily rates apply – carpooling is encouraged! Learn more about parking in Vail during the summer here. Gondola One will run from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. to allow participants and spectators to catch a ride to the Mid-Vail start line. Participants should load the gondola no later than 7:30 am to arrive at the start in time. Racers can use their bib to ride up the gondola. Spectators must pick up a free gondola voucher at the race registration table to ride up the gondola. Gondola One will stop running at 8 a.m. and will open back up to the public at 9:30 a.m. when the cost to ride will be $64. There are NO DOGS allowed on the gondola.

After crossing the finish line, soak up the views of the Gore Range at Mid-Vail while enjoying fresh fruit and a delicious Northside donut in your new custom race T-shirt. The awards ceremony, starting once the majority of racers have finished, will recognize the top participants in each age division. After recognizing the podium participants, every runner will have a chance to win great prizes from our sponsors in a raffle; racers must be present to win. Gondola One starts running again at 9:30 a.m. to take people down the mountain. Participants and spectators can also stick around Mid-Vail and grab a beer, a coffee, or a bite at The Coop starting around 9:30 a.m.

﻿REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.register.vailrec.com and save on individual races by registering before

﻿race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual race cost for the 10K is $40 pre-registered, $48 week-of and $55 day-of. 5K costs are $32 pre-registered, $40 week-of and $45 day-of. Youth rates are 35% off adult pricing.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Next up in the series, we return to Vail for the Berry Picker on Aug. 2. Then we head downvalley for the Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K on Aug. 23 before finishing up the series with the MeadowGold 11K & 5K in Minturn on Sept. 13.

The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our series partner Discover Vail! Individual race sponsors include Capitol Public House, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, East West Hospitality and Howard Head. Partners also include FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Rossignol, Vail Daily, Ptarmigan Sports, Dermatone, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, YETI, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside Kitchen, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Beaver Creek Resorts, Arrowhead, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co, DemerBox, West Vail Liquor Mart and Alpine Wine & Spirits.