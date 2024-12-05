Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek commit to $450,000 EpicPromise grant for VVF childcare efforts

The Vail Valley Foundation on Thursday issued the following press release on Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort continuing to commit a $450,000 EpicPromise grant to the Vail Valley Foundation (VVF) to address the local childcare shortage:

In a show of continued support for addressing the critical childcare shortage in the Eagle River Valley, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort will re-announce their $450,000 EpicPromise grant to the Vail Valley Foundation (VVF) during the 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup ski races. The check presentation marks a pivotal moment in the foundation’s efforts to expand early childhood education opportunities.

One year into the three-year commitment, the VVF continues to make significant progress toward bringing an early childhood education and development center to the area. The organization recently signed a pre-construction agreement with RA Nelson, a respected local construction company, to build the new childcare facility in Avon, and it is currently reviewing proposals for a facility operator.

“The continued support from Vail Resort’s EpicPromise, Beaver Creek Resort, and Vail Mountain remains crucial as we move forward with our initiatives to support the working parents, families, and youth of our Valley,” said Vail Valley Foundation President Mike Imhof. “Their generous gift of $450,000 over three years has already begun making an impact through our new childcare initiative in Avon, as well as our youth in afterschool and summer programs through YouthPower365. We are grateful for Vail Resorts’ ongoing commitment to our community.”

“We are proud to continue our support of the Vail Valley Foundation, and we’re excited to see the tangible progress being made toward addressing our community’s childcare needs,” said Beaver Creek Resort Chief Operating Officer Bobby Murphy. “This facility will play a vital role in helping our Valley’s working families thrive.”

Once completed, the 13,450-square-foot early childhood education and development center will provide approximately 165 spots for children ages 0-5 years, helping to address the strong demand for increased childcare opportunities in the community.

“As we enter the second year of this vital partnership with Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Mountain through EpicPromise, we’re seeing real momentum in our efforts to expand quality, affordable childcare options for working families and provide for the youth of our Valley,” said Vail Valley Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy Sierra Adams. “The selection of RA Nelson as our construction partner and our current search for a facility operator represent significant steps forward in making this vision a reality.”

The VVF’s early childhood education and development project is expected to break ground by May 2025, with the facility becoming operational by fall 2026.

The check presentation will take place following the National Anthem at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium in Beaver Creek before the first Men’s downhill race at the 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey.

Learn more about EpicPromise at EpicPromise.com; learn more about the Vail Valley Foundation at vvf.org; and learn more about YouthPower365 at YouthPower365.org.