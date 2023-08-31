Vail Jazz launches search for new executive director

Vail Jazz recently issued the following press release on its search for a new executive director as it heads into its 30th anniversary season:

As Vail Jazz looks ahead to its milestone 30th Anniversary, identifying a new Executive Director who can help lead the organization into its brightest possible future is a top priority. To that end, the Vail Jazz Board of Directors has formed an Executive Director Search Task Force to guide the process.

“We aim to find a strong, capable partner for our new Artistic Director, Drew Zaremba,” Task Force Chair and Board Vice President, Sarah Valente, points out. “Our staff is doing outstanding work and our Board is more engaged than ever. An accomplished Executive Director is the key ingredient we need to ensure that the next 30 years for Vail Jazz are both bold and sustainable.”

In addition to Board President Garret Davies and Interim Executive Director Steve Pope, Task Force members include Board members Pete Brill, Robin Deighan, Chris Rowberry, and Sarah Valente. They are joined by Vail Jazz friend and supporter Kimberly Ann Peylk. Each brings a unique perspective, including deep connections in the jazz world, hands-on executive search experience, and extensive arts management expertise.

Board President Garret Davies explains that “The new Executive Director will serve as the business head of Vail Jazz, with the overall responsibility for day-to-day operations, including guiding the staff, finances, Board and stakeholder relations, and community engagement. They will work closely with Drew Zaremba in mapping out our performance and education programs and will partner with the Board in strategic planning to assure the long-term success of Vail Jazz.”

As we embark on the search for our next Executive Director, we encourage our community of musicians, patrons, volunteers, educators, and student participants to join us in imagining the future of Vail Jazz.