Town of Vail’s Lunch with the Locals looks at Gore Creek aquatic health

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its Lunch with the Locals series on Nov. 20 featuring an update on Gore Creek aquatic health:

The Town of Vail will sponsor another installment in its Lunch with the Locals series on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at noon at the Grand View Room above Lionshead Welcome Center.

Pete Wadden, Town of Vail Watershed Specialist, will provide an update on Gore Creek aquatic health and a recent spate of spills that threatened the creek.

Experts from Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, and Town of Vail, and Eagle River Coalition will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help Restore the Gore. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, Watershed Health Specialist at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vail.gov.